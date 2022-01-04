Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hess Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hess to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

01/04/2022 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference Virtual Conference on January 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the discussion will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HESS CORPORATION
2021AMERICAN OIL & GAS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2021HESS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Hess to $114 From $117, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
2021Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status
BU
2021REFILE-Exxon proposing to build supply depot for Guyana project
RE
2021Hess CEO says U.S. oil output to plateau by 2023
RE
2021Oil CEOs raise alarm over market's readiness to drop fossil fuels
RE
2021Oil CEOs raise alarm over market's readiness to drop fossil fuels
RE
2021Hess Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.25 a Share, Payable Dec. 30 to Shareholde..
MT
2021Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HESS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 296 M - -
Net income 2021 557 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,0x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 23 637 M 23 637 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 621
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 76,79 $
Average target price 104,63 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION3.73%23 637
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.20%97 299
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.62%53 340
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%49 315
CNOOC LIMITED2.12%46 325
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY2.75%45 626