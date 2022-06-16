Log in
    HES   US42809H1077

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-06-16 am EDT
111.28 USD   -5.02%
10:40aHess to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
06/14Barclays Adjusts Hess' Price Target to $153 From $131, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/14HESS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Hess to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/16/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference Thursday, June 23 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the discussion will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


All news about HESS CORPORATION
06/13INSIDER SELL : Hess
MT
06/06Morgan Stanley Raises Hess Price Target to $141 From $137, Overweight Rating Maintained
MT
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Hess Corporation Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Confer..
CI
05/31Mizuho Securities Adjusts Hess' Price Target to $158 from $139, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/31Mizuho Securities Adjusts Hess Price Target to $158 From $139, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/30Hess to Participate in Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
AQ
05/27HESS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on HESS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 714 M - -
Net income 2022 2 881 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 36 278 M 36 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 117,16 $
Average target price 137,73 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
Richard Lynch SVP-Global Developments, Drilling & Completions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HESS CORPORATION58.26%36 278
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.47%138 745
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.49%74 655
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.40%68 800
CNOOC LIMITED37.24%66 875
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.97%62 476