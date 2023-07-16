Certain Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Class A shares will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 16-MAY-2023 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

The Companyâ€™s general partner, the general partner of general partner, the selling shareholders and certain of directors and officers have agreed with the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions, not to dispose of or hedge any of their Class A Shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Class A Shares during the period from the date of this prospectus continuing through the date 60 days after the date of this prospectus (the â€œLock-up Periodâ€), except with the prior written consent of the representatives.