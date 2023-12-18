Official HESS MIDSTREAM LP press release

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report as part of its commitment to transparency about environmental, social and governance plans and performance. The report is available on the Hess Midstream website.

Leading sustainability reporting frameworks were used to develop the Hess Midstream Sustainability Report including the Energy Infrastructure Council and GPA Midstream Association Environment, Social and Governance Reporting Template; the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standard for oil and gas – midstream; the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; and the Global Reporting Initiative Standards.

The Hess Midstream Sustainability Report is a companion to Hess Corporation’s 2022 Sustainability Report, available at www.hess.com/sustainability, which provides greater detail on sustainability strategy, management systems and programs for Hess Corporation that also apply to Hess Midstream.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream is a fee based, growth oriented midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218605906/en/