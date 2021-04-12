Hess Midstream LP : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2021 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 866-395-9624 and enter the passcode 6996363 after 11:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 213-660-0871 and enter the passcode 6996363. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only) on Hess Midstream’s website at www.hessmidstream.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from April 28, 2021 through May 13, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the passcode 6996363. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the passcode 6996363.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the filings made by Hess Midstream with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available to the public. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

