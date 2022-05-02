Log in
    HESM   US4281031058

HESS MIDSTREAM LP

(HESM)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
29.23 USD   -0.61%
04:20pHess Midstream LP to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Hess Midstream LP, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27Hess Midstream's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Gain; Lowers 2022 Net Income Projection
MT
Hess Midstream LP to Participate in Investor Conferences

05/02/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer Gordon, Vice President, Investor Relations, will meet with investors at the Citi Global Energy, Utilities and Climate Technology Conference on May 10, 2022 and at the EIC Investor Conference on May 17, 2022.

A presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Hess Midstream website at www.hessmidstream.com.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the filings made by Hess Midstream with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available to the public. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 255 M - -
Net income 2022 92,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 7,65%
Capitalization 1 294 M 1 294 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,9%
