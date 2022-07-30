Log in
HESTER BIOSCIENCES : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
07/20Hester Biosciences Limited Efforts to Combat the Current Outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in Gujarat and Certain Other Parts of India
CI
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Hester Biosciences Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 20, 2022
CI
Hester Biosciences : Newspaper Advertisements

07/30/2022 | 01:23am EDT
30 July 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 524669

Symbol: HESTERBIO

Dear Sir/Madam:

Subject: Newspaper Clipping - Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company

We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a copy of each newspaper clipping of the advertisement published on 30 July 2022 on Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure Period and e-voting information to Members, in Ahmedabad edition of the following newspapers:

  • Financial Express (English), and
  • Financial Express (Gujarati)

Please take the same on your record.

Sincerely,

For Hester Biosciences Limited

Vinod Mali

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Enclosure: As above

Disclaimer

Hester Biosciences Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 05:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
