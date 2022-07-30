Hester Biosciences : Newspaper Advertisements

30 July 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 524669 Symbol: HESTERBIO

Dear Sir/Madam:

Subject: Newspaper Clipping - Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company

We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a copy of each newspaper clipping of the advertisement published on 30 July 2022 on Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure Period and e-voting information to Members, in Ahmedabad edition of the following newspapers:

Financial Express (English), and

Financial Express (Gujarati)

Please take the same on your record.

Sincerely,

For Hester Biosciences Limited

Vinod Mali

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Enclosure: As above