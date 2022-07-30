Hester Biosciences : Newspaper Advertisements

|
30 July 2022
To,
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 524669
Symbol: HESTERBIO
Dear Sir/Madam:
Subject: Newspaper Clipping - Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company
We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a copy of each newspaper clipping of the advertisement published on 30 July 2022 on Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure Period and e-voting information to Members, in Ahmedabad edition of the following newspapers:
Financial Express (English), and
Financial Express (Gujarati)
Please take the same on your record.
Sincerely,
For Hester Biosciences Limited
Vinod Mali
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Enclosure: As above
Disclaimer
Hester Biosciences Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 05:22:01 UTC.