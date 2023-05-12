Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:40 2023-05-11 pm EDT
13.78 USD   -2.20%
Autonomy founder Lynch extradited to the U.S. on fraud charges
RE
As Digitalization Demands Increase, IT Leaders Miss Vital Connection Between the Enterprise Network and Employee Experiences
BU
HPE opens global Center of Excellence for HPE Ezmeral Software in Greece
AQ
Autonomy founder Lynch extradited to the U.S. on fraud charges

05/12/2023 | 02:34am EDT
British entrepreneur Mike Lynch arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy, Britain's interior ministry said on Friday.

Lynch - the co-founder of Autonomy who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates - faces 17 charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals.

Lynch denies any wrongdoing and had been fighting the extradition proceedings in the British courts, arguing he should be prosecuted in Britain, but the High Court refused permission to appeal the extradition on April 21.

"Dr Lynch was extradited to the U.S. on 11 May," Britain's interior ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 944 M - -
Net income 2023 1 780 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 17 857 M 17 857 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 60 200
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,78 $
Average target price 17,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Lead Independent Director
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. Schultz COO, Head-Legal & Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.66%17 857
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.14%32 625
HP INC.11.13%28 959
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED20.12%11 918
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC7.96%11 762
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.0.49%10 211
