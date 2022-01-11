Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brasfield & Gorrie Elevates Construction Site Innovation Nationwide with XR, Drones and Robots by Standardizing on Aruba SD-Branch

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New SD-WAN Network Ensures Design-Build Leader Can Move Terabytes of Data to Deliver Next-Generation Services to Customers Across the U.S.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately-held construction firms based in Birmingham, Alabama, is standardizing on an end-to-end Aruba SD-Branch network. The firm is deploying Aruba to connect its 19 permanent locations and up to 200 temporary construction sites that it maintains at any given time. This provides its employees high-performance connectivity to critical applications while cutting circuit spending 50% by utilizing direct internet access (DIA) versus multiprotocol label switching (MPLS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005491/en/

At modern construction sites – where data, streaming, IoT, and mobility play vital roles –Brasfield & Gorrie is delivering next-generation services that improve building integrity, increase efficiency and improve worker safety, while reducing costs, by deploying Aruba’s wired, wireless, SD-WAN and AI-powered management solutions. (Source: Brasfield & Gorrie)

At modern construction sites – where data, streaming, IoT, and mobility play vital roles –Brasfield & Gorrie is delivering next-generation services that improve building integrity, increase efficiency and improve worker safety, while reducing costs, by deploying Aruba’s wired, wireless, SD-WAN and AI-powered management solutions. (Source: Brasfield & Gorrie)

At modern construction sites – where data, streaming, IoT, and mobility play vital roles –Brasfield & Gorrie is delivering next-generation services that improve building integrity, increase efficiency and improve worker safety, while reducing costs, by deploying Aruba’s wired, wireless, SD-WAN and AI-powered management solutions.

“Aruba enables us to continue providing our customers with the latest in construction innovation,” explained Brad Hamilton, director of IT operations and infrastructure for Brasfield & Gorrie. “Whether it’s virtual reality (VR) for an immersive project experience, drones for automating inspections or layout robots for precisely marking the placement of walls and mechanical systems, our network supplies high-performance connectivity to every site.”

“Our new SD-Branch infrastructure supplies us with reliable, flexible and scalable connectivity at our branch offices and job sites, whether in a rural area, with little communications backbone, or a highly developed urban area with ample circuits,” he added.

After decades using Cisco routing, wired and wireless infrastructure, Brasfield & Gorrie sought to simplify and streamline its networks to save on costs and reduce the complexity that causes burdensome IT overhead. After piloting Aruba at one of its permanent branch offices, Brasfield & Gorrie decided to conduct a complete network refresh.

For its SD-Branch solution, Brasfield & Gorrie has deployed wireless solutions including Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) and high-performance branch gateways. On the wired side, the firm has implemented Aruba’s CX Series switches for the data center core along with access and aggregation switches.

For management, Brasfield & Gorrie is leveraging Aruba Central for unified and proactive cloud-based AIOps, managements of APs, gateways and switches as well as User Experience Insight (UXI) for hard-wired or Wi-Fi incident detection using AIOps to pinpoint issues that require immediate attention.

“Aruba’s solution is more advanced in terms of improved throughputs and policy-based management innovations, which reduces costs for hardware and IT resources,” Hamilton said. “Licensing is also significantly streamlined, adding considerable savings.”

Beyond deployment and licensing, Brasfield & Gorrie’s network has also proven more efficient to manage. “With Central and AIOps, we’re able to troubleshoot faster,” said Alex Gonzalez, network engineer. “In most instances we’ve saved 75% on troubleshooting time.”

Moving ahead, Brasfield & Gorrie looks forward to applying ongoing networking innovations that will help make construction processes more automated and intelligent. This includes considering Aruba’s NetEdit for streamlining switch management and Location Services for providing real-time analytics that enable data-driven initiatives.

“We’re excited about our Aruba partnership and the possibilities for the future,” Hamilton said. “From product innovation to technical support, Aruba solutions are just plain better all around.”

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
08:08aBrasfield & Gorrie Elevates Construction Site Innovation Nationwide with XR, Drones and..
BU
01/07INSIDER SELL : Hewlett Packard Enterprise
MT
01/04Barclays Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Overweight From Equalweight, Lifts Pric..
MT
01/04Weka.IO Ltd. announced that it has received $73 million in funding from a group of inve..
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Hewlett Packard Enterprise
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Hewlett Packard Enterprise
MT
2021Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Provide Cloud Services to NTT WEST Group Unit
MT
2021NTT WEST Group Selects HPE GreenLake to Launch New Portfolio of Hybrid Cloud Services
BU
2021NTT WEST Group Selects HPE GreenLake to Launch New Portfolio of Hybrid Cloud Services
CI
2021Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Provide Cloud Services to Barclays
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 613 M - -
Net income 2022 1 702 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 21 988 M 21 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 60 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,00 $
Average target price 17,73 $
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Chairman
Rashmi Kumar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY8.62%21 988
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.24%45 741
HP INC.2.60%42 183
GOERTEK INC.-2.31%27 702
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC1.27%25 474
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.22%13 871