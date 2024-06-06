Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company specializes in the development of IT solutions and services for businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development and integration of technological solutions (83.8%): servers development and server management solutions, technology services, consulting, maintenance services, implementation of infrastructures and technical support), development of convergent data storage solutions and systems, sales of network systems and development of management and network security solutions; - financial services (11.9%): mainly financing services for the digital transformation of businesses; - other (4.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.6%), Americas (7.6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (34.8%), Japan and Asia/Pacific (22%).

Sector Computer Hardware