June 6 (Reuters) - Autonomy founder Mike Lynch was acquitted of fraud on Thursday by a jury in San Francisco, a representative of Lynch said, a major win for the entrepreneur who has been dogged by legal problems since the disastrous sale of his company to Hewlett-Packard (HP) for $11 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Rod Nickel)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Equities
HPE
US42824C1099
Computer Hardware
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.6 USD
|+0.59%
|+5.83%
|+15.43%
|09:02pm
|British tech pioneer Mike Lynch acquitted at U.S. fraud trial-representative
|RE
|01:02pm
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday; Lululemon Athletica to Advance, CrowdStrike Holdings to Decline
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+15.46%
|25.32B
|+73.66%
|97.8B
|+20.14%
|34.87B
|+12.39%
|20.28B
|+4.58%
|17.6B
|+13.77%
|15.27B
|+0.72%
|11.21B
|+21.01%
|11.15B
|+13.59%
|9.94B
|+27.72%
|9.14B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- HPE Stock
- News Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- British tech pioneer Mike Lynch acquitted at U.S. fraud trial-representative