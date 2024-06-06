June 6 (Reuters) - Autonomy founder Mike Lynch was acquitted of fraud on Thursday by a jury in San Francisco, a representative of Lynch said, a major win for the entrepreneur who has been dogged by legal problems since the disastrous sale of his company to Hewlett-Packard (HP) for $11 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Rod Nickel)