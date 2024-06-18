First use case with Deloitte of 'NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE' product portfolio aims to help manufacturers at all stages of digital maturity build and operate secure-by-design manufacturing simulations to unlock industrial digitalization

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HPE Discover 2024 – Deloitte today announced a collaboration that brings together Deloitte's deep industry knowledge, AI and technology capabilities with the newly revealed NVIDIA AI Computing by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) solution portfolio. Announced today at HPE Discover, the solution portfolio features HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey full-stack private cloud co-developed by HPE and NVIDIA, which will help Deloitte's clients accelerate time to value through the co-development of industry-focused Generative AI applications and use cases. This collaboration is part of Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage commitment to co-investing and innovating with alliances to target industry- and sector-specific problems and help drive impactful transformation for its clients.

"Amid a marketplace moving at breakneck speed, Generative AI can unlock game-changing insights and enormous business value — but its success requires an agile approach that targets business transformation through an industry-specific lens and is rooted in data modernization," said Jim Rowan , AI market activation leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As leaders seek high-performing enterprise AI and data solutions that tackle their most critical business challenges, our collaboration with HPE and NVIDIA marks a natural next step in our commitment to bringing our clients actionable insights backed by the power of HPE technology and NVIDIA full-stack accelerated computing."

Accelerating manufacturing simulations

Deloitte's first industry-specific use case through this collaboration is a digital twin application built on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and HPE GreenLake. This application is delivered on the latest portfolio of accelerated computing from the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. It utilizes Deloitte's rapid use case development methodology and accelerators to help manufacturing organizations at all stages of digital maturity extract and manage the data needed to pioneer, engineer and deploy manufacturing simulations. For example, organizations can incorporate new, previously undiscovered data to simulate outcomes, test the efficiency of new greenfield facility designs, predict potential issues, develop and test new products or differing chemical makeups and much more.

"We're seeing that manufacturers are prioritizing the improvement of their data extraction capabilities in order to run future-looking simulations that de-risk decision-making to contend with today's complex ecosystems," said Tim Gaus , principal and Smart Manufacturing business leader, with Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our collaboration with HPE and NVIDIA helps break down common barriers in developing AI-focused solutions, particularly in managing vast amounts of industrial data from a variety of sources, and brings critical information to the edge. In addition, as organizations continue the shift to software defined manufacturing, this collaboration can help manufacturers integrate siloed systems to improve decision-making, security, safety, outcome prediction and much more."

Companies can see the benefits brought to life at The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita , Deloitte's first-of-its-kind client experience center with an ecosystem of 18 world-renowned solution providers and futurists, which serves as a proving ground for organizations to experience the impact of Industry 4.0. In addition, organizations can experience spatial computing and digital twin offerings from Deloitte's Unlimited Reality practice, which helps manufacturers deploy industrial digitalization applications and drive the next wave of digital transformation, with a particular emphasis on enterprise 3D simulation, powered by NVIDIA Omniverse core technologies.

Accelerating AI adoption

In addition to the initial manufacturing simulation use case, the collaboration will produce additional industry-specific use cases that leverage HPE Private Cloud AI's full-stack capabilities for Generative AI, also built on NVIDIA accelerated computing technology and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

This announcement sees Deloitte and HPE join forces once again to accelerate digital transformation for the enterprise. With over 25 years of shared history, Deloitte and HPE's ongoing alliance has directly led to future-ready solutions across hybrid cloud, edge computing, and industrial Internet of Things (IoT).

"The expanded collaboration with Deloitte, NVIDIA and HPE to deliver industry-focused AI solutions will accelerate time to value with AI," said Marc Waters, senior vice president, Customer Success, Services & Solutions, HPE. "The co-developed AI solutions will simplify the AI lifecycle and enable enterprises to accelerate the development of AI use cases that will deliver clear business value."

This is the latest announcement stemming from Deloitte's longstanding work with NVIDIA . Deloitte has collaborated with NVIDIA to enable AI business solutions powered by the full stack of NVIDIA hardware and software. Earlier this year, Deloitte was selected as the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Global Consulting Partner of the Year , which honors leading enterprises for driving forward NVIDIA-powered solutions to help customers navigate the complexity of the AI lifecycle.

"Generative AI is transforming every industry, and businesses are seeking full-stack infrastructure and software to give them a fast path to adoption," said Alvin DaCosta, vice president of the NPN Consulting Organization at NVIDIA. "The combination of the most advanced NVIDIA and HPE computing, software and services with Deloitte's industry expertise helps enterprises accelerate their generative AI deployments."

