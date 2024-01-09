HP: talks underway with Juniper Networks
Based on sources close to the matter, the American daily estimates that an agreement could be announced before the end of the week - unless negotiations fail.
As a reminder, Juniper Networks is a global leader in AI-powered cloud, connected security and networking solutions.
Following this announcement, HP shares are currently down nearly 5% in New York, while Juniper Networks is up around 24%.
