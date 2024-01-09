HP: talks underway with Juniper Networks

The Wall Street Journal understands that Hewlett Packard is 'in advanced talks' to acquire Juniper Networks for around $13 billion, with the aim of better positioning itself in AI.



Based on sources close to the matter, the American daily estimates that an agreement could be announced before the end of the week - unless negotiations fail.



As a reminder, Juniper Networks is a global leader in AI-powered cloud, connected security and networking solutions.



Following this announcement, HP shares are currently down nearly 5% in New York, while Juniper Networks is up around 24%.



