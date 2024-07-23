Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today named Jennifer Temple as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMCO), effective August 1, 2024. Temple joined HPE in 2018 as Chief Communications Officer and brings more than 30 years of reputation and brand-building expertise to this expanded role.

A member of the company’s executive committee, Temple will continue to report to HPE’s President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri. She will oversee all aspects of HPE’s global brand, marketing, and communications strategy. The integrated marketing and communications team will be focused on ensuring that HPE’s value propositions are clear and differentiated, that new and immersive experiences bring to life the company’s innovation and purpose, and that the strength of the company’s brand advances its market position as the leader in hybrid cloud with Enterprise AI and networking as accelerators.

“HPE has innovated and inspired the world for more than 80 years, and our brand strength is essential to our future ability to transform enterprises and entire industries,” said Neri. “Jennifer was one of my first hires as CEO and is a trusted partner. She is a creative, purpose-driven executive who engages thoughtfully with stakeholders, develops high-performing teams, and delivers results. She has strengthened our corporate culture, distinguished us in the marketplace, and demonstrated our societal impact. I am excited to see her guide all facets of our marketing strategy so that we capitalize on the incredible moment we have ahead of us.”

“The opportunity to help this celebrated brand chart what comes next is thrilling,” said Temple. “HPE is a brand executive’s dream because purpose comes together with bold innovation and passionate team members. To fully become the AI solution partner for any enterprise so we can keep solving the world’s biggest challenges, we are going to need to show up and connect in powerful new ways. This is going to be fun.”

Prior to joining HPE, Temple served in key communications leadership roles at Wells Fargo. Previously, she led Hill & Knowlton’s San Francisco office, held top communications and brand positions at The Irvine Company and Montgomery Securities (eventually Bank of America), and served in California Governor Pete Wilson’s administration. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan.

Temple assumes leadership of the Global Marketing organization from Jim Jackson, who, after more than two decades with the company and more than six years as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), has decided to retire from HPE at the end of this fiscal year.

“Jim has been a fantastic CMO for our company. He led HPE to notable firsts including the brand launch of HPE GreenLake, a radical simplification of all of our product brands, creative campaigns that reach customers and partners in new and meaningful ways, and bold, experiential events like the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere Las Vegas,” said Neri. “He has evolved and reimagined how HPE positions itself and he’s built a world-class marketing function. I am grateful for his partnership and friendship and look forward to continuing to make him proud as we build on the foundation he created.”

“In July 1998, I first walked through the doors of then-Hewlett-Packard. In the 26 transformative years that followed, I built a career and a family, made friends, and fulfilled my career ambitions,” said Jackson. “I’m thankful for the chance to work with so many talented people across every level of the company. Together, we scaled and built equity behind the HPE brand that is well-positioned for the future. I will miss the many interactions with customers, partners, and team members, but I’m very much looking forward to my next chapter of board service, spending more time with family, traveling, and volunteering my time and talents to causes I care about. I will be pulling hard for the continued success of HPE going forward.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere.

