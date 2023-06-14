Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:48:18 2023-06-14 am EDT
16.77 USD   +1.48%
09:32aHPE Appoints Rom Kosla Chief Information Officer
BU
06/12Hewlett Packard Enterprise Releases 2022 Living Progress Report
BU
06/08Transcript : Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-08-2023 08:40 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HPE Appoints Rom Kosla Chief Information Officer

06/14/2023 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IT veteran to lead the next phase of company’s digital transformation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Rom Kosla has been appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“The performance and agility of our IT team is critical to ensuring our customers and partners have great experiences doing business with us, and that our team members are able to innovate at the speed of business,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Legal Officer John Schultz. “Over the last several years, HPE has taken on massive transformations of its internal systems to position us for success. I am confident that the breadth of Rom’s experience in the digital front-end and complex distribution and supply chain spaces, makes him the perfect person to build upon that work.”

Mr. Kosla comes to HPE from Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, where he currently serves as the grocery retailer’s Executive Vice President, IT, and CIO. As CIO, Rom led the IT transformation across the Ahold Delhaize USA companies, improving the technical and engineering capabilities within the IT organization while evolving the organization to deliver value faster for the company. This work included enabling enterprise-wide technologies to support U.S.-based associates and migrating key digital capabilities to the cloud to enable e-commerce customer expansion as part of Ahold Delhaize USA’s omnichannel growth ambition.

Prior to his tenure at Retail Business Services, Kosla was the Senior Vice President and CIO of Corporate and Enterprise Solutions at PepsiCo, and has served in a number of roles at Deloitte and Nestle. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Cleveland State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois, Urbana – Champaign.

“I’m excited to join HPE at this pivotal moment for its business,” said Kosla. “Continuous innovation in the IT estate is critical to the engagement of an organization’s stakeholders. HPE is committed to elevating the experience customers, partners, and team members have working and doing business with the company, and I’m looking forward to working with a superb team of professionals to do just that.”

Mr. Kosla will join HPE in July 2023.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
09:32aHPE Appoints Rom Kosla Chief Information Officer
BU
06/12Hewlett Packard Enterprise Releases 2022 Living Progress Report
BU
06/08Transcript : Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Presents at Bank of America 2..
CI
06/08Taiwan's Acer ships computer hardware to Russia after saying it would suspend business ..
RE
06/07Hewlett Packard : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06/07Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06Hewlett Packard : Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript
PU
06/05Hewlett Packard Enterprise Helps Organizations Reduce IT Carbon Footprint With New Sust..
BU
06/02S&P 500 Rises for Third Week as Senate Passes Debt-Ceiling Bill to Avert Potential Defa..
MT
06/01INTERVIEW - HP CEO Antonio Neri: Strong revenue growth d..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 419 M - -
Net income 2023 1 824 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 21 491 M 21 491 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 60 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,64 $
Average target price 16,95 $
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Lead Independent Director
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. Schultz COO, Head-Legal & Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY4.26%21 491
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.33%35 489
HP INC.13.29%30 456
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC22.96%13 396
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED26.37%12 541
DAWNING INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.142.91%11 005
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer