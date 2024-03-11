Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Gartner has recognized HPE Aruba Networking as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. This is the 18th consecutive time that HPE Aruba Networking has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner.

In the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

“We believe our position in this report is a result of HPE Aruba Networking offering customers a centralized platform, ensuring increased network reliability and security, and integration of AI into network management solutions to provide innovative capabilities to enhance both network team and end-user experiences," said David Hughes, Chief Product and Technology Officer, HPE Aruba Networking. "We continue to address key customer needs with HPE Aruba Networking Central that are available both on-premises and via the cloud with the UI refresh, as well as zero trust security, dynamic expansion of NaaS, and acquisition-driven advancements with Axis Security in SSE solutions, and Athonet in Private 5G technology."

“We believe being named a Leader for the 18th consecutive time confirms our expertise in wired and wireless LAN infrastructure across campus, branch, and remote deployments, and also highlights a broad set of additional solutions including data center switching, Private 5G, and IoT networks with integrated workflow automation and edge-to-cloud security,” said Scott Calzia, Vice President of Marketing, HPE Aruba Networking.

HPE continues to drive innovation in networking to address key customer needs. Last year, HPE brought Private 5G into the enterprise wireless space as part of an integrated, cloud-managed solution through the acquisition of private cellular network technology provider Athonet. HPE also increased Zero Trust security with built-in support for Cloud NAC, universal policy, and EVPN/VxLAN access enforcement through last year’s acquisition of cloud security provider Axis Security. At the beginning of this year, HPE announced its intent to acquire Juniper Networks, doubling down on its networking business and AI-driven innovation.

With the placement as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant, HPE believes it is in a stronger position than ever to transform the networking market.

HPE Aruba Networking is recognized as HPE (Aruba) in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report

HPE Aruba Networking’s 18 times of placement includes the Magic Quadrant for Wired & Wireless LAN Infrastructure from 2015-2024 (9 years, report not published in 2023), HPE Aruba Networking in the same Magic Quadrant from 2012-2014 (3 years) and in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Infrastructure from 2006-2011 (5 years, report not published in 2009). HPE Aruba Networking was also placed in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Infrastructure, 2005: Leaders and Challengers.

