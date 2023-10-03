Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Gartner has recognized HPE Aruba Networking as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This is the sixth year in a row that HPE Aruba Networking has been positioned in the Leaders’ Quadrant by Gartner.

In the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report is available here.

“We’re proud to offer customers a secure SD-WAN platform that integrates well with all major SSE providers, as well as forming a key pillar of our single vendor SASE architecture that enables enterprises to secure their applications and maximize performance from any location or device,” said David Hughes, Chief Product and Technology Officer at HPE Aruba Networking. “We believe being named a Leader six years in a row confirms we are in a strong position to deliver best-in-class performance optimization, cloud onramp and operational capabilities that span campus, branch, WAN, and remote workers with a single business intent policy that integrates security and networking across the entire SD-WAN fabric.”

Earlier this year, HPE extended its SD-WAN leadership in the secure networking market with the acquisition of cloud security provider Axis Security. Together, EdgeConnect SD-WAN and HPE Aruba Networking SSE expand HPE Aruba Networking’s edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a single-vendor SASE solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 27 September 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This Magic Quadrant report was previously known as Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020.

Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports and again in 2021 as part of HPE.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

