HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and WLAN Infrastructure Report for Sixteenth Year Running

Only Vendor to Receive the Highest Ranking in Three of the Five Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that for the sixteenth year, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.”1 Additionally, in the companion “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure” report, Aruba received the highest scores in three of the five use cases – more than any other vendor.

Complimentary copies of the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure are available here.

Gartner evaluates vendors included in the Magic Quadrant based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. In both categories, Gartner continues to recognize Aruba as a Leader.

In the companion Critical Capabilities report, Gartner evaluated vendor effectiveness in addressing an organization’s needs in five key use cases: Unified Wired and WLAN Access, WLAN-only Refresh/New Build, Wired-only Refresh/New build, Remote Branch Office with Corporate HQ, and Hands-off NetOps. Aruba is the only vendor who received the highest ranking in three of these use cases.

“Only two companies have been able to maintain a Leaders Quadrant position for 16 years running and Aruba is proud to be one of them,” said David Hughes, chief product and technology officer at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Our ‘customer first, customer last’ philosophy, which has been ingrained in our processes, people, and culture over many years, is a key reason customers continue to look to Aruba and why we believe Gartner continues to recognize us as a Leader. As we continue innovating with Aruba ESP and embrace everything as-a-Service initiatives, we believe enterprises will continue to see the value and ROI inherent in Aruba’s solutions, and will be encouraged by our consistent, long-term position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.”

Gartner has also recognized HPE (Aruba) consistently for other components of its industry-leading portfolio. In September 2021, HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, marking the fourth year in a row that HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. In addition, HPE (Aruba) was named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure; Silver Peak was named a February 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure; and HPE (Aruba) was named an October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Access Control.

Additional Resources

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Mike Toussaint, Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Published 15 November 2021

Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, Mike Toussaint, Published 17 November 2021

Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, By Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, Published 20 September 2021

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, By Peer Contributors, Published 12 May 2021

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: WAN Edge Infrastructure, By Peer Contributors, Published 5 February 2021

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Network Access Control, By Peer Contributors, Published 13 October 2020

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Aruba’s 16 years of placement includes HPE (Aruba) in the Magic Quadrant for Wired & Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure from 2015-2021 (7 years), Aruba Networks in the same Magic Quadrant from 2012-2014 (3 years) and in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure from 2006-2011 (6 years).

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006594/en/