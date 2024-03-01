HPE: EPS down 24% in Q1
At $6.8 billion, revenues for the enterprise IT equipment and services group were down 14% (both gross and at constant exchange rates), penalized by its server (-23%) and hybrid cloud (-10%) divisions.
For the full year, HPE expects adjusted EPS of between $1.82 and $1.92, as well as growth of 0 to 2% for both revenues at constant exchange rates and adjusted operating profit.
