HPE: EPS down 9% in Q4

November 29, 2023 at 04:12 am EST Share

On Tuesday evening, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 down 9% to $0.52, but at the upper end of its forecast range of $0.48 to $0.52.



At $7.4 billion, revenues of the enterprise IT equipment and services group were down 7% (-6% at constant exchange rates), weighed down by its computing and storage activities.



With adjusted EPS of $2.15 and revenue growth of 5.5% at constant exchange rates, HPE confirms that it expects its target ranges for 2023-24 to be $1.82-2.02 and 2-4% respectively.



