HPE in talks with Juniper Networks

January 09, 2024 at 10:24 am EST

The Wall Street Journal understands that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 'in advanced talks' to acquire Juniper Networks for around $13 billion, in order to better position itself in AI.



Based on sources close to the matter, the American daily estimates that an agreement could be announced before the end of the week - unless negotiations fail.



As a reminder, Juniper Networks is a global leader in AI-powered cloud, connected security and networking solutions.



Following this announcement, HPE shares are currently down nearly 5% in New York, while Juniper Networks is up around 24%.



