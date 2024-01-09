The Wall Street Journal understands that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 'in advanced talks' to acquire Juniper Networks for around $13 billion, in order to better position itself in AI.

Based on sources close to the matter, the American daily estimates that an agreement could be announced before the end of the week - unless negotiations fail.

As a reminder, Juniper Networks is a global leader in AI-powered cloud, connected security and networking solutions.

Following this announcement, HPE shares are currently down nearly 5% in New York, while Juniper Networks is up around 24%.

