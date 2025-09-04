On Wednesday evening, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported Q3 2024-25 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS (period ended July 31) down 12% to $0.44, although still towards the top of its target range of $0.40 to $0.45.



The IT equipment and services group's adjusted gross margin contracted by 1.9 point to 29.9%, but revenues grew by 19% (+18% at constant exchange rates) to reach a record level of $9.1bn, maintly driven by its networking (+54%) and server (+16%) divisions.



The acquisition of Juniper Networks (finalized on July 2) is already reflected in our results, and we expect to see further positive effects on profits as we work to quickly capture the anticipated synergies and new market opportunities, CFO Marie Myers said.



For FY 2024-25 HPE expects adjusted EPS of between $1.88 and $1.92, adjusted operating profit growth of 4% to 7%, and revenue growth of 14% to 16% at constant exchange rates.