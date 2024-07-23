Hewlett Packard Enterprise appointed Jennifer Temple as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMCO), effective August 1, 2024. Temple joined HPE in 2018 as Chief Communications Officer and brings more than 30 years of reputation and brand-building expertise to this expanded role. A member of the company?s executive committee, Temple will continue to report to HPE?s President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri.

She will oversee all aspects of HPE?s global brand, marketing, and communications strategy. The integrated marketing and communications team will be focused on ensuring that HPE?s value propositions are clear and differentiated, that new and immersive experiences bring to life the company?s innovation and purpose, and that the strength of the company?s brand advances its market position as the leader in hybrid cloud with Enterprise AI and networking as accelerators. Prior to joining HPE, Temple served in key communications leadership roles at Wells Fargo.

Previously, she led Hill & Knowlton?s San Francisco office, held top communications and brand positions at The Irvine Company and Montgomery Securities (eventually Bank of America), and served in California Governor Pete Wilson?s administration. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan. Temple assumes leadership of the Global Marketing organization from Jim Jackson, who, after more than two decades with the company and more than six years as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), has decided to retire from HPE at the end of this fiscal year.