  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-05-30 pm EDT
15.52 USD   +1.17%
05:25pHewlett Packard Enterprise misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
05:08pHewlett Packard : Q2 2023 Earnings Press Release
PU
05:08pHewlett Packard : Q2 2023 Quarterly Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise misses quarterly revenue estimates

05/30/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader passes by the post where Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as clients scale down spending on tech, including cloud services, amid an economic slowdown.

Shares of the Texas-based IT company fell 4% after the bell. The stock has declined nearly 3% so far this year.

For some of the largest tech companies, cloud services and data center businesses have been among the biggest growth drivers, including during the pandemic as people worked from home.

But demand for such services has slowed as high prices and an uncertain economy forced businesses to clamp down IT spending in a bid to rein in costs.

Hewlett Packard, whose portfolio includes hybrid cloud platform HPE GreenLake and Aruba, also faces stiff competition from rivals such as Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Oracle Corp.

Its revenue for the quarter ended April 30 was $6.97 billion, compared with analysts' average expectations of $7.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Quarterly sales for the company's compute segment fell 8%, while the storage segment recorded a 3% decline. Its other three segments grew, however.

Hewlett Packard expects revenue for the third quarter to be between $6.7 billion and $7.2 billion. Analysts on average estimate $7.24 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 52 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of 48 cents per share.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.29% 121.66 Delayed Quote.42.99%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 1.17% 15.52 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.50% 331.21 Delayed Quote.38.81%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.03% 105.15 Delayed Quote.27.33%
Analyst Recommendations on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1 780 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 19 879 M 19 879 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 60 200
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Average target price 17,10 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Lead Independent Director
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. Schultz COO, Head-Legal & Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.88%19 879
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.61%35 406
HP INC.16.49%30 841
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.40%12 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED15.76%11 495
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.77%10 498
