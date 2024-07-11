Japan’s major research institution, the National Institute of Advanced Science and Technology (AIST), offers powerful supercomputer for AI as a cloud service to enterprise, government, and academic clients

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it will build a new supercomputer powered by NVIDIA for one of Japan’s largest research institutions, AIST (National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology). AIST’s next-generation supercomputer, ABCI (AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure) 3.0, will be offered as a cloud service to public and private organizations to support large foundational models for generative AI to accelerate the advancement of research, development, innovation, and social implementation.

AIST’s new ABCI 3.0 will be built using HPE Cray XD systems featuring NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs, interconnected by NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, to address growing AI workload demands for computational resources and is expected to achieve a theoretical maximum of approximately 6.2 exaflops of half-precision (16-bit) performance. ABCI 3.0, which is slated to be the fastest AI supercomputer in Japan, will help meet the high demand for computing resources for the country’s growing number of AI workloads.

“Making AI accessible and inclusive is critical to bolstering innovation across industries and enhancing societal impact,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE. "We are honored AIST selected HPE’s proven AI systems and expertise, combined with NVIDIA's industry-leading accelerated computing platform, to power its AI cloud service. The AIST system will enable public and private organizations to advance research, drive innovation, and create value from generative AI.”

Since 2018, AIST has made its cloud supercomputing services accessible to research institutions, universities, and commercial companies of all sizes, from startups to major electronics manufacturers. AIST’s ABCI systems have supported a range of scientific research, including the development of AI techniques to predict genome sequencing and materials informatics, and Japanese large language models (LLMs).

“In response to the escalating demand for generative AI and computational resources, AIST is maximizing the capabilities of ABCI 3.0 with unparalleled machine learning performance delivered through a powerful supercomputer,” said Dr. Yoshio Tanaka, Executive Officer, AIST. “We value our collaboration with HPE and NVIDIA to deliver AI cloud services that rapidly train large-scale foundational models built from ever-growing datasets of image, acoustic, and sensor information, and we look forward to working more closely together to support the user community.”

“Every nation needs its own AI infrastructure to drive innovation and growth,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Working alongside HPE and AIST, we will help Japan leverage its unique capabilities and data to boost productivity, invigorate its economy, and advance scientific discovery.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

About AIST

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), one of the largest public research organizations in Japan, focuses on the creation and practical realization of technologies useful to Japanese industry and society, and on “bridging” the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialization. AIST is also actively building a global network by, for example, signing memorandums of understanding for comprehensive research cooperation (MOUs) with major research institutes around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.aist.go.jp/index_en.html

