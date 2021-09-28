Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hewlett Packard : HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform Powers Data Modernization with Breakthrough Analytics and Data Protection Cloud Services

09/28/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • HPE pursues big data and analytics software market – forecasted by IDC to reach $110B by 20231 – with industry’s first cloud-native unified analytics and data lakehouse cloud services optimized for hybrid environments2
  • HPE takes cyberthreats and ransomware head-on with new cloud services to protect customers’ data from edge to cloud
  • HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform combines control and agility so customers can accelerate innovation, deliver compelling experiences, and achieve superior business outcomes

 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a sweeping series of new cloud services for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, providing customers unmatched capabilities to power digital transformation for their applications and data. This represents HPE’s entry into two large, high-growth software markets – unified analytics and data protection. Together, these innovations further accelerate HPE’s transition to a cloud services company, and give customers greater choice and freedom for their business and IT strategy, with an open and modern platform that provides a cloud experience everywhere. The new offerings, which add to a growing portfolio of HPE GreenLake cloud services, allow customers to innovate with agility, at lower costs, and include the following:

  • HPE GreenLake for analytics – open and unified analytics cloud services to modernize all data and applications everywhere – on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud
  • HPE GreenLake for data protection – disaster recovery and backup cloud services to help customers take ransomware head-on and secure data from edge-to-cloud
  • HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework and automation tools – a comprehensive, proven set of methodologies expertise, and automation tools to accelerate and de-risk the path to a cloud experience everywhere

“The big data and analytics software market, which IDC predicts will reach $110 billion by 20231, is ripe for disruption, as customers seek a hybrid solution for enterprise datasets on-premises and at the edge,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. “Data is at the heart of every modernization initiative in every industry, and yet organizations have been forced to settle for legacy analytics platforms that lack cloud-native capabilities, or force complex migrations to the public cloud that require customers to adapt new processes and risk vendor lock-in. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services for analytics empower customers to overcome these trade-offs and gives them one platform to unify and modernize data everywhere. Together with the new HPE GreenLake cloud services for data protection, HPE provides customers with an unparalleled platform to protect, secure, and capitalize on the full value of their data, from edge to cloud.”

HPE continues to accelerate momentum for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The HPE GreenLake platform now has more than 1,200 customers and $5.2 billion in total contract value. In HPE’s most recent quarter, Q3 2021, HPE announced that the company’s Annualized Revenue Run Rate was up 33 percent year-over-year, and as-a-service orders up 46 percent year-over-year3. Most recently, HPE announced HPE GreenLake platform wins with Woolworths Group, Australia and New Zealand’s largest retailer, and the United States National Security Agency.

HPE GreenLake Rolls Out Industry’s First2 Cloud-Native Unified Analytics and Data Lakehouse Cloud Services Optimized for Hybrid Environments

HPE GreenLake for analytics enable customers to accelerate modernization initiatives, for all data, from edge to cloud. Available on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, the new cloud services are built to be cloud-native, and avoid complex data migrations to the public cloud by providing an elastic, unified analytics platform for data and applications on-premises, at the edge and in public clouds. Now analytics and data science teams can leverage the industry’s first2 cloud-native solution on-premises, scale-up Apache Spark lakehouses, and speed up AI and ML workflows. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services include the following:

  • HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics: Industry’s first2 unified, modern analytics and data lakehouse platform optimized for on-premises deployment and spans edge to cloud.
  • HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric Object Store: Industry’s first2 Kubernetes-native object store optimized for analytics performance, providing access to data sets edge to cloud.
  • Expanding HPE Ezmeral Partner Ecosystem: The HPE Ezmeral Marketplace delivers a rapidly growing set of validated full-stack solutions from ISV partners that enable customers to build their analytics engines. This includes new support from NVIDIA, PepperData and Confluent, and open-source projects such as Apache Spark. HPE has added 37 ISV partners to the HPE Ezmeral Marketplace since it was first introduced in March 2021, delivering additional ecosystem stack support of core use cases and workloads for customers, including big data and AI/ML use cases.

HPE Takes Cyberthreats and Ransomware Head-On with New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services to Protect Customers’ Data from Edge to Cloud

HPE today entered the rapidly growing data protection-as-a-service market with HPE GreenLake for data protection, new cloud services designed to modernize data protection from edge to cloud, overcome ransomware attacks, and deliver rapid data recovery.

  • HPE Backup and Recovery Service: Backup as a service offering that provides policy-based orchestration and automation to backup and protect customers’ virtual machines across hybrid cloud, and eliminates the complexities of managing backup hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure.
  • HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery: Following the close of the Zerto acquisition, HPE plans to deliver Zerto’s industry-leading disaster recovery as a service through HPE GreenLake, to help customers recover in minutes from ransomware attacks. Zerto provides best-in-class restore times4 without impacting business operations for all recovery scenarios.

HPE Accelerates Adoption of Cloud-Everywhere Operating Models with Proven Framework and Data-Driven Intelligence and Automations Tools

HPE also today announced a proven set of methodologies and automation tools to enable organizations to take a data-driven approach to achieve the optimal cloud operating model across all environments:

  • The HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework leverages HPE’s expertise in delivering solutions on-premises, to meet a broad spectrum of business needs for customers across the globe. HPE has identified several critical areas that enterprises should evaluate and measure to execute an effective cloud operating model. These domains, which include Strategy and Governance, People, Operations, Innovation, Applications, DevOps, Data, and Security, form the core of the HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework.
  • The cloud operational experience is enhanced with the industry’s leading AI Ops for infrastructure5, HPE InfoSight, that now constantly observes applications and workloads running on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The new capability, called HPE InfoSight App Insights, detects application anomalies, provides prescriptive recommendations, and keeps the application workloads running disruption free. HPE CloudPhysics delivers data-driven insights for smarter IT decisions across edge-to-cloud, enabling IT to optimize application workload placement, procure right-sized infrastructure services, and lower costs.

HPE GreenLake Announcement Event

Please visit the HPE Discover More Network to watch the HPE GreenLake announcement event, including the keynote from Antonio Neri, HPE president and CEO, live on September 28th at 8:00 am PT or anytime on-demand.

Product Availability

HPE GreenLake for analytics and HPE GreenLake for data protection will be available in 1H 2022.

The HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework is available now.

HPE provides additional information about HPE product and services availability in the following blogs:

HPE GreenLake for analytics

HPE GreenLake for data protection

HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

1 IDC, Worldwide Big Data and Analytics Software Forecast, 2021 – 2025, July 2021. IDC Doc # US47402321
2 HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform rolls out industry’s first cloud-native unified analytics and data lakehouse cloud services optimized for hybrid environments, HPE blog, September 28, 2021
3 HPE Q3 2021 financial results
4 Tencate Recovers from Ransomware with Zerto: A Before and After
5 HPE InfoSight—Artificial Intelligence for autonomous infrastructure, February 2020


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
11:03aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform Powers Data Modernization with Brea..
BU
09/22HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magi..
BU
09/21HEWLETT PACKARD : Hired to Provide Solutions to Upgrade Chemist Warehouse's Data Center
MT
09/21Chemist Warehouse Turns to Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Its Data Center with..
CI
09/20HEWLETT PACKARD : Chemist Warehouse Turns to Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform its D..
BU
09/15HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Domin..
BU
09/15HEWLETT PACKARD : FC Cincinnati Standardizes on Aruba at TQL Stadium to Deliver Next-Gener..
BU
09/15Kumar Sreekanti to Retire as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software of Hewlett P..
CI
09/14INSIDER SELL : Hewlett Packard Enterprise
MT
09/14HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 810 M - -
Net income 2021 1 148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 009 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 18 313 M 18 313 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 59 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Average target price 17,51 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Chairman
Rashmi Kumar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY20.89%18 313
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.43.09%80 238
HP INC.16.75%33 089
GOERTEK INC.17.36%22 595
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC39.82%19 639
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.68%16 396