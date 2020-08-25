Hewlett Packard : Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release 0 08/25/2020 | 04:25pm EDT Send by mail :

$6.8 billion, up 13% sequentially or 14% when adjusted for currency Gross Profit: $2.1 billion, up 8% sequentially

$2.1 billion, up 8% sequentially Operating Profit: GAAP of $12 million, up 101% sequentially and Non-GAAP of $484 million, up 33% sequentially

GAAP of $12 million, up 101% sequentially and Non-GAAP of $484 million, up 33% sequentially Annualized revenue run-rate (ARR): $528 million, up 11% from the prior-year period

$528 million, up 11% from the prior-year period Diluted net earnings per share:

GAAP of $0.01 due to the acceleration of transformation program, compared to ($0.02) from the prior-year period Non-GAAP of $0.32, compared to $0.45 from the prior-year period

Cash flow from Operations of $1.5 billion, up 23% from the prior-year period

of $1.5 billion, up 23% from the prior-year period Free Cash Flow of $924 million, up 43% from the prior-year period

of $924 million, up 43% from the prior-year period Q4 FY20 dividend of $0.12 a share, payable on October 7, 2020 Q3 2020 Key Highlights: Reduced our Q2 FY20 backlog by more than $500 million through improved supply chain execution

Gained momentum in key investment areas: HPE GreenLake services orders grew a record 80% from the prior-year period or 82% when adjusted for currency

prior-year period or 82% when adjusted for currency Announced intent to acquire SD-WAN leader Silver Peak

SD-WAN leader Silver Peak Launched next-generation HPE GreenLake cloud services, HPE Ezmeral software portfolio and the Aruba Edge Services Platform FY 2020 Outlook: Earnings per Share : Q4 2020 GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.06 and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.32 to $0.36. FY 2020 GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.35 to $0.31. FY 2020 non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.34. SAN JOSE, Calif., August 25, 2020 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter, ended July 31, 2020. "Our Q3 results are marked by strong execution and sequential growth," said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "We significantly improved operational and supply chain execution and advanced our innovation agenda with the introduction of HPE GreenLake cloud services solutions, our new HPE Ezmeral software portfolio, and our planned acquisition of SD-WAN leader Silver Peak." "We gained momentum in key areas of differentiation and accelerated our as-a-service pivot with strong ARR growth and a record number of HPE GreenLake services orders," he continued. "Navigating through the pandemic and planning for a post-COVIDworld have increased customers' needs for as-a-serviceofferings, secure connectivity, remote work capabilities and analytics to unlock insights from data that are aligned to our strategy. We see a tremendous opportunity to help our customers drive digital transformations as they continue to adapt to operate in a new world." Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Net revenue of $6.8 billion, down 6% from the prior-year period or 4% when adjusted for currency. Revenue grew 13% sequentially or 14% when adjusted for currency driven by solid execution in clearing historic backlog by approximately $500 million during the quarter. Annualized revenue run-rate(ARR) of $528 million, up 11% from the prior-year period. We are reiterating our 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting ARR guidance of 30-40% Compounded Annual Growth Rate from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2022. Gross Profit of $2.1 billion, up 8% sequentially due to strong operation execution. GAAP gross profit margin of 30.3%, compared to 33.9% from the prior-year period and Non-GAAP gross profit margin of 30.4%, compared to 33.9% from the prior-year period. GAAP Operating Profit of $12 million, up 101% sequentially and Non-GAAP operating profit of $484 million, up 33% sequentially. GAAP operating profit margin of 0.2%, compared to (1.1%) from the prior-year period and Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7.1%, compared to 9.9% from the prior-year period. GAAP diluted net earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.01 due to the acceleration of transformation program, compared to ($0.02) in the prior-yearperiod. Non-GAAPdiluted net EPS was $0.32, compared to $0.45 in the prior-year period. Third quarter non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax adjustments of $410 million and $0.31 per diluted earnings per share, respectively, primarily related to transformation costs and amortization of purchased intangible assets. Cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the prior- year period. Free cash flow of $924 million, compared to $648 million in the prior-year period. Segment Results Intelligent Edge revenue was $684 million, down 12% year over year or 11% when adjusted for currency, with 8.6% operating profit margin, compared to 6.8% from the prior-year period. Revenue grew 3% sequentially demonstrating continued momentum. Compute revenue was $3.4 billion, flat year over year or up 1% when adjusted for currency, with 8.5% operating profit margin, compared to 12.9% from the prior-year period. Revenue grew 28% sequentially or 29% when adjusted for currency as we executed against the backlog and improved our supply chain execution. High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems (HPC & MCS) revenue was $649 million, up 3% year over year, with 5.5% operating profit margin, compared to 8.1% from the prior-yearperiod. Revenue grew 10% sequentially as installations and customer acceptance of systems improved. Storage revenue was $1.1 billion, down 10% year over year or 9% when adjusted for currency, with 12.9% operating profit margin, compared to 16.5% from the prior-year period. Revenue grew 4% sequentially driven by improved operational execution and reduction of backlog. Advisory & Professional Services (A&PS) revenue was $226 million, down 7% year over year or 5% when adjusted for currency, with (1.8%) operating profit margin, compared to (3.7%) from the prior-yearperiod. Revenue was down 5% sequentially or 4% when adjusted for currency as COVID-19impacted consulting activities of our team members. A&PS is a strategic business that pulls through significant infrastructure and operational services sales. Financial Services revenue was $811 million, down 9% year over year or 6% when adjusted for currency and down 3% sequentially or 2% when adjusted for currency, with 8.0% operating profit margin, compared to 8.7% from the prior- year period. Net portfolio assets were up 3% year over year and up 4% sequentially or 1% when adjusted for currency, and financing volume was down 12% year over year or 9% when adjusted for currency and flat sequentially or up 1% when adjusted for currency despite the impact of COVID-19. The business delivered return on equity of 12.8%, down 3.0 points from the prior-year period. Q4 2020 Dividend Board of Directors have declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock. This dividend, the fourth in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's fiscal year 2020, is payable on October 7, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020. FY 2020 Outlook For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.06. For fiscal 2020 full-year Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.35 to $0.31. For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates non- GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.36. Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $0.30 per diluted share, primarily related to transformation costs and the amortization of intangible assets. For fiscal 2020 full-year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.34. Fiscal 2020 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $1.65 per diluted share, primarily related to goodwill impairment, transformation costs, amortization of intangible assets, and acquisition, disposition and other related charges. About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloudplatform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com. Use of non-GAAP financial information To supplement Hewlett Packard Enterprise's condensed consolidated financial statement information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides revenue on a constant currency basis as well as non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, gross cash, free cash flow, net debt, net cash, operating company net debt and operating company net cash financial measures. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and free cash flow. A reconciliation of adjustments to GAAP financial measures for this quarter and prior periods is included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind Hewlett Packard Enterprise's decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" further below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross profit margin, operating profit (earnings from operations), operating profit margin, net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, cash flow from operations, investments in property, plant and equipment, or total company debt prepared in accordance with GAAP. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its consolidated subsidiaries may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the scope and duration of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19") and its impact on our business, operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, partners, supply chain, financial results and the world economy; any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, backlog, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings, restructuring charges, or other transformation actions; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, as well as the execution of corporate transactions or contemplated acquisitions, transformation and restructuring plans and any resulting benefit, cost savings or restructuring charges, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing Hewlett Packard Enterprise's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's businesses; risks associated with executing Hewlett Packard Enterprise's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third- party suppliers and the distribution of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's products and the delivery of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's services effectively; the protection of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties and intellectual property shared with its former parent; risks associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's international operations (including pandemics and public health problems, such as the outbreak of COVID-19); the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners, including any impact thereon resulting from events such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the hiring and retention of key employees; execution, integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the execution, timing and results of any transformation or restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the costs and anticipated benefits of implementing the transformation and restructuring plans; the effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risks described in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in other filings made by Hewlett Packard Enterprise from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this press release, including tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended July 31, 2020. Hewlett Packard Enterprise assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended July 31, April 30, July 31, 2020 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 6,816 $ 6,009 $ 7,217 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 4,749 4,095 4,768 Research and development 455 450 481 Selling, general and administrative 1,131 1,109 1,253 Amortization of intangible assets 95 84 58 Impairment of goodwill(a) - 865 - Transformation costs 357 200 170 Disaster charges (b) 2 22 - Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 15 18 563 Total costs and expenses 6,804 6,843 7,293 Earnings (loss) from operations 12 (834) (76) Interest and other, net (71) (68) (70) Tax indemnification adjustments (30) (35) (134) Non-service net periodic benefit credit 28 36 12 Earnings (loss) from equity interests 27 (10) 3 Loss before taxes (34) (911) (265) Benefit from taxes 43 90 238 Net earnings (loss) $ 9 $ (821) $ (27) Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.64) $ (0.02) Diluted(c) $ 0.01 $ (0.64) $ (0.02) Cash dividends declared per share $ - $ 0.1200 $ 0.1125 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share: Basic 1,292 1,291 1,334 Diluted(c) 1,300 1,291 1,334 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Nine months ended July 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 19,774 $ 21,920 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 13,511 14,820 Research and development 1,390 1,404 Selling, general and administrative 3,458 3,678 Amortization of intangible assets 299 199 Impairment of goodwill(a) 865 - Transformation costs 646 302 Disaster charges (recovery)(b) 24 (7) Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 55 710 Total costs and expenses 20,248 21,106 (Loss) earnings from operations (474) 814 Interest and other, net (158) (139) Tax indemnification adjustments (86) 89 Non-service net periodic benefit credit 101 45 Earnings from equity interests 50 21 (Loss) earnings before taxes (567) 830 Benefit (provision) for taxes 88 (261) Net (loss) earnings $ (479) $ 569 Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.37) $ 0.42 Diluted(c) $ (0.37) $ 0.41 Cash dividends declared per share $0.2400 $0.3375 Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) earnings per share: Basic 1,294 1,367 Diluted(c) 1,294 1,380 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months Diluted net Three months Diluted net Three months Diluted net ended July 31, earnings ended April earnings ended July 31, earnings 2020 per share 30, 2020 per share 2019 per share GAAP net earnings (loss) $ 9 $ 0.01 $ (821) $ (0.64) $ (27) $ (0.02) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of initial direct costs 3 - 3 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 95 0.07 84 0.07 58 0.04 Impairment of goodwill(a) - - 865 0.67 - - Transformation costs 357 0.27 200 0.15 170 0.13 Disaster charges(b) 2 - 22 0.02 - - Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 15 0.01 25 0.02 563 0.42 Tax indemnification adjustments 30 0.03 35 0.03 134 0.10 Non-service net periodic benefit credit (28) (0.02) (36) (0.03) (12) (0.01) Earnings from equity interests(d) 36 0.03 37 0.03 38 0.03 Adjustments for taxes (100) (0.08) (129) (0.10) (321) (0.24) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 419 $ 0.32 $ 285 $ 0.22 $ 603 $ 0.45 GAAP earnings (loss) from operations 12 (834) (76) Non-GAAP adjustments Amortization of initial direct costs 3 3 - Amortization of intangible assets 95 84 58 Impairment of goodwill(a) - 865 - Transformation costs 357 200 170 Disaster charges(b) 2 22 - Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 15 25 563 Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 484 $ 365 $ 715 GAAP operating profit margin 0.2 % (13.9)% (1.1)% Non-GAAP adjustments 6.9 % 20.0 % 11.0 % Non-GAAP operating profit margin 7.1 % 6.1 % 9.9 % HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019 GAAP net revenue $ 6,816 $ 6,009 $ 7,217 GAAP cost of sales 4,749 4,095 4,768 GAAP gross profit $ 2,067 $ 1,914 $ 2,449 Non-GAAP adjustments Amortization of initial direct costs $ 3 $ 3 $ - Acquisition, disposition and other related charges(e) - 7 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,070 $ 1,924 $ 2,449 GAAP gross profit margin 30.3 % 31.9 % 33.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.1 % 0.1 % - % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 30.4 % 32.0 % 33.9 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,472 $ 100 $ 1,196 Investment in property, plant and equipment (620) (591) (625) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 72 89 77 Free cash flow $ 924 $ (402) $ 648 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Nine months Diluted net Nine months Diluted net ended July 31, earnings per ended July 31, earnings per 2020 share 2019 share GAAP net (loss) earnings $ (479) $ (0.37) $ 569 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of initial direct costs 9 0.01 - - Amortization of intangible assets 299 0.23 199 0.14 Impairment of goodwill(a) 865 0.67 - - Transformation costs 646 0.49 302 0.22 Disaster charges (recovery)(b) 24 0.02 (7) (0.01) Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 82 0.06 710 0.51 Tax indemnification adjustments 86 0.07 (89) (0.06) Non-service net periodic benefit credit (101) (0.08) (45) (0.03) Earnings from equity interests(d) 110 0.09 114 0.08 Adjustments for taxes (262) (0.21) 19 0.02 Non-GAAP net earnings $ 1,279 $ 0.98 $ 1,772 $ 1.28 GAAP (loss) earnings from operations $ (474) $ 814 Non-GAAP adjustments Amortization of initial direct costs 9 - Amortization of intangible assets 299 199 Impairment of goodwill(a) 865 - Transformation costs 646 302 Disaster charges (recovery)(b) 24 (7) Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 82 710 Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 1,451 $ 2,018 GAAP operating profit margin (2.4)% 3.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments 9.7 % 5.5 % Non-GAAP operating profit margin 7.3 % 9.2 % HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Nine months ended July Nine months ended July 31, 2020 31, 2019 GAAP net revenue $ 19,774 $ 21,920 GAAP cost of sales 13,511 14,820 GAAP gross profit $ 6,263 $ 7,100 Non-GAAP adjustments Amortization of initial direct costs $ 9 $ - Acquisition, disposition and other related charges(e) 27 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,299 $ 7,100 GAAP gross profit margin 31.7 % 32.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.2 % - % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 31.9 % 32.4 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,493 $ 2,565 Investment in property, plant and equipment (1,779) (2,153) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 623 448 Free cash flow $ 337 $ 860 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except par value) As of July 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,465 $ 3,753 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 2,856 2,957 Financing receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 3,797 3,572 Inventory 3,469 2,387 Assets held for sale 3 46 Other current assets 2,793 2,428 Total current assets 21,383 15,143 Property, plant and equipment 5,709 6,054 Long-term financing receivables and other assets(f) 10,602 8,918 Investments in equity interests 2,269 2,254 Goodwill and intangible assets 18,276 19,434 Total assets $ 58,239 $ 51,803 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Notes payable and short-term borrowings $ 5,727 $ 4,425 Accounts payable 6,001 5,595 Employee compensation and benefits 1,181 1,522 Taxes on earnings 204 186 Deferred revenue 3,343 3,234 Accrued restructuring 386 195 Other accrued liabilities(f) 4,768 4,002 Total current liabilities 21,610 19,159 Long-term debt 13,730 9,395 Other non-current liabilities(f) 6,693 6,100 Stockholders' equity HPE stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (300 shares authorized; none issued) - - Common stock, $0.01 par value (9,600 shares authorized; 1,286 and 1,294 shares 13 13 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 28,275 28,444 Accumulated deficit(g) (8,377) (7,632) Accumulated other comprehensive loss(g) (3,756) (3,727) Total HPE stockholders' equity 16,155 17,098 Non-controlling interests 51 51 Total stockholders' equity 16,206 17,149 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,239 $ 51,803 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three months ended Nine months ended July 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 9 $ (479) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 642 1,973 Impairment of goodwill - 865 Stock-based compensation expense 55 215 Provision for doubtful accounts and inventory 80 208 Restructuring charges 305 553 Deferred taxes on earnings (111) (214) Earnings from equity interests (27) (50) Dividends received from equity investees 35 35 Other, net 107 115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (254) 69 Financing receivables (338) (411) Inventory (57) (1,253) Accounts payable 504 431 Taxes on earnings 40 (85) Restructuring (106) (350) Other assets and liabilities 588 (129) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,472 1,493 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (620) (1,779) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 72 623 Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments (5) (78) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments 1 29 Financial collateral posted (522) (573) Financial collateral received 24 637 Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (13) Net cash used in investing activities (1,050) (1,154) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net (46) 36 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 3,180 6,745 Payment of debt (468) (1,399) Net proceeds related to stock-based award activities 13 (34) Repurchase of common stock - (355) Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (8) Contributions from non-controlling interests - 1 Cash dividends paid (154) (464) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,525 4,522 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,947 4,861 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,990 4,076 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,937 $ 8,937 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions) Three months ended July 31, April 30, July 31, 2020 2020 2019 Net revenue:(h) Compute $ 3,389 $ 2,640 $ 3,400 HPC & MCS 649 589 633 Storage 1,128 1,086 1,255 A & PS 226 237 242 Intelligent Edge 684 665 781 Financial Services 811 833 888 Corporate Investments 119 124 130 Total segment net revenue 7,006 6,174 7,329 Elimination of intersegment net revenue (190) (165) (112) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 6,816 $ 6,009 $ 7,217 Earnings before taxes:(h) Compute $ 288 $ 125 $ 439 HPC & MCS 36 33 51 Storage 145 145 207 A & PS (4) 2 (9) Intelligent Edge 59 73 53 Financial Services 65 75 77 Corporate Investments (27) (28) (25) Total segment earnings from operations 562 425 793 Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations (65) (48) (65) Unallocated stock-based compensation expense (13) (12) (13) Amortization of initial direct costs (3) (3) - Amortization of intangible assets (95) (84) (58) Impairment of goodwill(a) - (865) - Transformation costs (357) (200) (170) Disaster charges(b) (2) (22) - Acquisition, disposition and other related charges (15) (25) (563) Interest and other, net (71) (68) (70) Tax indemnification adjustments (30) (35) (134) Non-service net periodic benefit credit 28 36 12 Earnings (loss) from equity interests 27 (10) 3 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated loss before taxes $ (34) $ (911) $ (265) HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine months ended July 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue:(h) Compute $ 9,040 $ 10,293 HPC & MCS 2,061 2,133 Storage 3,464 3,929 A & PS 706 743 Intelligent Edge 2,069 2,171 Financial Services 2,503 2,703 Corporate Investments 364 373 Total segment net revenue 20,207 22,345 Elimination of intersegment net revenue (433) (425) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 19,774 $ 21,920 Earnings before taxes:(h) Compute $ 699 $ 1,086 HPC & MCS 118 241 Storage 516 705 A & PS (4) (55) Intelligent Edge 202 113 Financial Services 213 231 Corporate Investments (82) (82) Total segment earnings from operations 1,662 2,239 Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations (165) (179) Unallocated stock-based compensation expense (46) (42) Amortization of initial direct costs (9) - Amortization of intangible assets (299) (199) Impairment of goodwill(a) (865) - Transformation costs (646) (302) Disaster (charges) recovery(b) (24) 7 Acquisition, disposition and other related charges (82) (710) Interest and other, net (158) (139) Tax indemnification adjustments (86) 89 Non-service net periodic benefit credit 101 45 Earnings from equity interests 50 21 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated (loss) earnings before taxes $ (567) $ 830 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages) Three months ended Change (%) July 31, April 30, July 31, Q/Q Y/Y 2020 2020 2019 Net revenue:(h) Compute $ 3,389 $ 2,640 $ 3,400 28% -% HPC & MCS 649 589 633 10% 3% Storage 1,128 1,086 1,255 4% (10%) A & PS 226 237 242 (5%) (7%) Intelligent Edge 684 665 781 3% (12%) Financial Services 811 833 888 (3%) (9%) Corporate Investments 119 124 130 (4%) (8%) Total segment net revenue 7,006 6,174 7,329 13% (4%) Elimination of intersegment net revenue (190) (165) (112) 15% 70% Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 6,816 $ 6,009 $ 7,217 13% (6%) Nine months ended July 31, 2020 2019 Y/Y Net revenue:(h) Compute $ 9,040 $ 10,293 (12%) HPC & MCS 2,061 2,133 (3%) Storage 3,464 3,929 (12%) A & PS 706 743 (5%) Intelligent Edge 2,069 2,171 (5%) Financial Services 2,503 2,703 (7%) Corporate Investments 364 373 (2%) Total segment net revenue 20,207 22,345 (10%) Elimination of intersegment net revenue (433) (425) 2% Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 19,774 $ 21,920 (10%) HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN SUMMARY DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended Change in Operating Profit Margin (pts) July 31, 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Segment operating profit margin:(h) Compute HPC & MCS Storage A & PS Intelligent Edge Financial Services Corporate Investments Total segment operating profit margin 8.5 % 3.8 -4.4 5.5 % -0.1 -2.6 12.9 % -0.5 -3.6 (1.8)% -2.6 1.9 8.6 % -2.4 1.8 8.0 % -1.0 -0.7 (22.7)% -0.1 -3.5 8.0 % 1.1 -2.8 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended July 31, April 30, July 31, 2020 2020 2019 Numerator: GAAP net earnings (loss) $ 9 $ (821) $ (27) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 419 $ 285 $ 603 Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share and diluted net loss per share 1,292 1,291 1,334 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(c) 8 7 13 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,300 1,298 1,347 GAAP net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.64) $ (0.02) Diluted(c) $ 0.01 $ (0.64) $ (0.02) Non-GAAP net earnings per share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 Diluted(c) $ 0.32 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 Nine months ended July 31, 2020 2019 Numerator: GAAP net (loss) earnings $ (479) $ 569 Non-GAAP net earnings $ 1,279 $ 1,772 Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net (loss) earnings per share and diluted net loss per share 1,294 1,367 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(c) 10 13 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,304 1,380 GAAP net (loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.37) $ 0.42 Diluted(c) $ (0.37) $ 0.41 Non-GAAP net earnings per share Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.30 Diluted(c) $ 0.98 $ 1.28 The Company recorded $865 million of partial goodwill impairment charge in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as it was determined that the fair value of the HPC & MCS reporting unit was below the carrying value of its net assets. Disaster charges (recovery) for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020 include direct costs resulting from COVID-19. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, represents insurance recoveries in relation to damage to our facilities in Houston, Texas due to Hurricane Harvey in fiscal 2017. Diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of restricted stock awards, stock options and performance- based awards, but the effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti- dilutive. Represents the amortization of basis difference adjustments related to the H3C divestiture. For the periods presented, amounts represent Acquisition, disposition and other related charges related to a non-cash inventory fair value adjustment in connection with the acquisition of Cray, Inc., which was included in Cost of sales. The Company adopted the new accounting standard for leases in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 which requires lessees to recognize a lease liability and a right-of-use ("ROU") asset for the lease term. The Company elected the modified retrospective transition method whereby prior comparative periods are not restated. Adoption of the new lease standard resulted in the recognition of $1.0 billion of ROU assets and $1.1 billion of lease liabilities on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at November 1, 2019. The Company adopted an accounting standard update in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 that allowed it to reclassify $43 million of stranded tax effects resulting from U.S. tax reform from accumulated other comprehensive loss into accumulated deficit. Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("HPE") implemented certain organizational changes to align its segment financial reporting more closely with its current business structure. As a result of these organizational changes, HPE replaced the Hybrid IT reportable segment (and the Compute, Storage and HPE Pointnext business units within it) with four new financial reporting segments: Compute, High Performance Compute & Mission-Critical Systems ("HPC & MCS"), Storage, and Advisory and Profession Services ("A & PS").

In addition, the Intelligent Edge segment now includes the Data Center Networking ("DC Networking") operational services business that was previously a part of the Hybrid IT Segment. The DC Networking business, other than operational services, had been transferred to the Intelligent Edge segment in a prior realignment.

The Company reflected these changes to its segment information retrospectively to the earliest period presented, which primarily resulted in the transfer of net revenue and operating profit for each of the businesses as described above. These changes had no impact on Hewlett Packard Enterprise's previously reported consolidated net revenue, net earnings or net earnings per share ("EPS"). Use of non-GAAP financial measures To supplement Hewlett Packard Enterprise's condensed consolidated financial statement information presented on a GAAP basis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, gross cash, free cash flow, net debt, net cash, operating company net debt and operating company net cash financial measures. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to revenue on a constant currency basis is revenue. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP gross profit margin is gross profit margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations) is operating profit (earnings from operations). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating profit margin is operating profit margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP income tax rate is income tax rate. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net earnings is net earnings. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non- GAAP diluted net earnings per share is diluted net earnings per share. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross cash is cash and cash equivalents. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow is cash flow from operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net debt and operating company net debt is total company debt. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to each of net cash and operating company net cash is cash and cash equivalents. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are included in the tables above or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. Use and economic substance of non-GAAP financial measures used by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes no change in the foreign exchange rate from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP gross profit margin is defined to exclude charges relating to the amortization of initial direct costs and certain acquisition, disposition and other related charges. Non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), and non-GAAP operating profit margin are defined to exclude any charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of initial direct costs, impairment of goodwill, transformation costs, disaster charges (recovery) and acquisition, disposition and other related charges. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share consist of net earnings or diluted net earnings per share excluding those same charges, as well as an adjustment to earnings in equity interests, non-service net periodic benefit credit, tax indemnification adjustments, certain income tax valuation allowances and separation taxes, the impact of U.S. tax reform and excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation. In addition, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share are adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each non-GAAP item. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating Hewlett Packard Enterprise's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as Hewlett Packard Enterprise's performance relative to its competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management also uses these non-GAAP measures to further its own understanding of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's segment operating performance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that excluding the items mentioned above from these non-GAAP financial measures allows Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management to better understand Hewlett Packard Enterprise's consolidated financial performance in relation to the operating results of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's segments, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results. More specifically, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management excludes each of those items mentioned above for the following reasons: Amortization of initial direct costs represents the portion of lease origination costs incurred in prior fiscal years that do not qualify for capitalization under the new leasing standard. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these costs as the Company elected the practical expedient under the new leasing standard. As a result, the company did not adjust these historical costs to accumulated deficit. We believe that most financing companies did not elect this practical expedient and therefore we excluded these costs to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our peers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise incurs charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets. Those charges are included in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's GAAP earnings, operating profit margin, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's acquisitions and any related impairment charges. Consequently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these charges for purposes of calculating these non- GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise recorded an impairment charge for the goodwill associated with its HPC & MCS reporting unit following an impairment review. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these charges for purposes of calculating these non- GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods Transformation costs represent net costs related to the Cost Optimization and Prioritization Plan and HPE Next initiative and include restructuring charges, program design and execution costs, costs incurred to transform Hewlett Packard Enterprise's IT infrastructure and gains from the sale of real-estate identified as part of the initiative as well as any impairment charges on real-estate assets identified as part of the initiative. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating such expenses and gains for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's past operating performance.

real-estate identified as part of the initiative as well as any impairment charges on real-estate assets identified as part of the initiative. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating such expenses and gains for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's past operating performance. Disaster charges (recovery) for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020 include direct costs resulting from COVID-19, primarily relating to HPE hosted, co-hosted, or sponsored event cancellations and shift to a virtual format and donations. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, represents insurance recoveries in relation to damage to our facilities in Houston, Texas due to Hurricane Harvey in fiscal 2017. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating these amounts for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations) facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods.

COVID-19, primarily relating to HPE hosted, co-hosted, or sponsored event cancellations and shift to a virtual format and donations. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, represents insurance recoveries in relation to damage to our facilities in Houston, Texas due to Hurricane Harvey in fiscal 2017. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating these amounts for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations) facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods. Hewlett Packard Enterprise incurs costs related to its acquisitions, disposition and other related charges, most of which are treated as non- cash or non-capitalized expenses. The charges are direct expenses such as professional fees and retention costs, as well as non-cash adjustments to the fair value of certain acquired assets such as inventory. Charges may also include expenses associated with disposal activities including legal and arbitration settlements in connection with certain dispositions. Because non-cash or non-capitalized acquisition- related expenses are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's acquisitions and divestitures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating such expenses for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's past operating performance.

non-capitalized expenses. The charges are direct expenses such as professional fees and retention costs, as well as non-cash adjustments to the fair value of certain acquired assets such as inventory. Charges may also include expenses associated with disposal activities including legal and arbitration settlements in connection with certain dispositions. Because non-cash or non-capitalized acquisition- related expenses are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's acquisitions and divestitures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating such expenses for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's past operating performance. Adjustment to earnings from equity interests includes the amortization of the basis difference in relation to the H3C divestiture and the resulting equity method investment in H3C. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating this amount for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations) facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods. Non-service net periodic benefit credit includes certain market-related factors such as (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains or losses, (v) the impacts of any plan settlements/curtailments and (vi) impacts from other market-related factors associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. These market-drivenretirement-related adjustments are primarily due to the change in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these adjustments and considers them to be outside the operational performance of the business.

net periodic benefit credit includes certain market-related factors such as (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains or losses, (v) the impacts of any plan settlements/curtailments and (vi) impacts from other market-related factors associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. These market-drivenretirement-related adjustments are primarily due to the change in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these adjustments and considers them to be outside the operational performance of the business. Tax indemnification adjustments are related to changes in the indemnification positions between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., DXC and Micro Focus that are recorded by Hewlett Packard Enterprise as pre-tax income or expense and not considered tax expense. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these income or charges and the associated tax impact for the purpose of calculating these non- GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods.

pre-tax income or expense and not considered tax expense. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these income or charges and the associated tax impact for the purpose of calculating these non- GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance in other periods. Hewlett Packard Enterprise utilizes a structural long-term projected non- GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods and to eliminate the effects of items not directly related to the Company's operating structure that can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this long-term rate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise evaluated a three-year financial projection. The projected rate assumes no incremental acquisitions in the three-year projection period, and considers other factors including Hewlett Packard Enterprise's expected tax structure, its tax positions in various jurisdictions and current impacts from key legislation implemented in major jurisdictions where Hewlett Packard Enterprise operates. For fiscal 2020, the Company will use a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 12%, which reflects currently available information, including the impact of the Tax Act and interpretations thereof, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to the Company's strategy or business operations. The Company will re-evaluate its long-term rate as appropriate. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that making these adjustments facilitates a better evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to past operating results. Material limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations in relying on these non-GAAP financial measures are: Amortization of initial direct cost is excluded from non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have an impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and HPE Financial Services Segment results.

non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have an impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and HPE Financial Services Segment results. Amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise's cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this loss in value is non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the loss in value of those intangible assets.

non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the loss in value of those intangible assets. Items such as impairment of goodwill, transformation costs, disaster charges (recovery) and acquisition, and disposition and other related costs that are excluded from non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure. Items such as adjustment to earnings from equity interests and non- service net periodic benefit credit that are excluded from non-GAAP net earnings, and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

non-GAAP net earnings, and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure. Items such as tax indemnification adjustments, certain income tax valuation allowances and separation taxes, the impact of U.S. tax reform, excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and the related tax impacts from other non-GAAP measures that are excluded from the non- GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can also have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measures.

stock-based compensation and the related tax impacts from other non-GAAP measures that are excluded from the non- GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can also have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measures. Hewlett Packard Enterprise may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure.

short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure. Other companies may calculate revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share differently than Hewlett Packard Enterprise does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Compensation for limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures Hewlett Packard Enterprise compensates for the limitations on its use of non- GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non- GAAP financial measures only as a supplement. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure within this news release and in other written materials that include these non-GAAP financial measures, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise encourages investors to review carefully those reconciliations. Usefulness of non-GAAP financial measures to investors Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that providing revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non- GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, gross cash, free cash flow, net debt, net cash, operating company net debt and operating company net cash financial measures to investors in addition to the related GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management in its financial and operational decision making and allows investors to see Hewlett Packard Enterprise's results "through the eyes" of management. Hewlett Packard Enterprise further believes that providing this information better enables Hewlett Packard Enterprise's investors to understand Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's management to evaluate and measure such performance. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating performance with the performance of other companies in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a similar manner. Attachments Original document

