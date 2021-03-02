Hewlett Packard : Q1 2021 Quarterly Results

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Net revenue $ 6,833 $ 7,208 $ 6,949

Costs and expenses:

Three months ended January 31, October 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2020

Cost of sales 4,545 5,002 4,667

Research and development

468

484 485

Selling, general and administrative 1,159 1,166 1,218

Amortization of intangible assets

110

80 120

Transformation costs 311 304 89

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges

18

27 22

Total costs and expenses 6,611 7,063 6,601

(44) (57) (19)

Earnings from operations Interest and other, net

222

145 348

17 35 37

205 125 378

$ 223 $ 157 $ 333

Tax indemnification adjustments Non-service net periodic benefit credit Earnings from equity interests Earnings before taxes (Provision) benefit from taxes Net earnings

Net earnings per share:

(16)

26

18

(15) (21)

17 33

32 (45)

Basic 0.12 $ 0.26

Diluted

Cash dividends declared per share 0.12 $ 0.12

Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share:

$ $ $

0.17 0.17 0.12

$ $ $

0.12 $ 0.25

Basic 1,293 1,300

Diluted

1,300 1,315

1,306 1,315

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

GAAP net earnings $ 223 $ 0.17 $ 157 $ 0.12 $ 333 $ 0.25

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Amortization of initial direct costs Amortization of intangible assets Transformation costs

Stock-based compensation expense(a)

Three months Diluted net Three months Diluted net Three months Diluted net ended January earnings ended October earnings ended January earnings 31, 2021 per share 31, 2020 per share 31, 2020 per share

2 110 311 110 18 16

- 0.08 0.23 0.08 0.01 0.02

1 80 304 59 27 15

- 0.06 0.23 0.05 0.02 0.02

3

-

120 0.09

89 0.07

93 0.07

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 42 0.03

Tax indemnification adjustments

21 0.02

Non-service net periodic benefit credit (37) (0.03)

Earnings from equity interests(b)

Adjustments for taxes (44) (0.03)

Non-GAAP net earnings

(17) 34 (128)

(0.01) 0.03 (0.09)

(35) 35 (106)

GAAP earnings from operations

$ $

679 222

$

(0.03) 0.03 (0.09)

37 0.03

0.52

$ $

537 145

$

0.41

$

657

$ 0.50

$ 348

Non-GAAP adjustments

80 120

Amortization of initial direct costs Amortization of intangible assets Transformation costs

2 110 311 110 18

1 3

304 89

Stock-based compensation expense(a) 59 93

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges

27 42

Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 773 $ 616 $ 695

GAAP operating profit margin

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP operating profit margin

3.2 % 2.0 % 5.0 % 8.1 % 6.5 % 5.0 % 11.3 % 8.5 % 10.0 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

$ 7,208 $ 6,949

GAAP net revenue GAAP cost of sales GAAP gross profit

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 January 31, 2020

6,833 $ 4,545

5,002 4,667

$ 2,288 $ 2,206 $ 2,282

Non-GAAP adjustmentsAmortization of initial direct costs $ 2 $ 1 $ 3

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges(c) - - 20

Stock-based compensation expense(a) $ 13 $ 7 $ 13

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,303 $ 2,214 $

GAAP gross profit margin Non-GAAP adjustments Non-GAAP gross profit margin

33.5 % 0.2 % 33.7 %

30.6 % 0.1 %

30.7 %

2,318 32.8 % 0.6 %

33.4

%

$ 963 $ 747 $ (79)

80 462

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Investment in property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Free cash flow

(513) 113

$

563

(604) (568)

$

223

$

(185)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except par value)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable, net of allowances Financing receivables, net of allowances Inventory

Assets held for sale Other current assets

Total current assets Property, plant and equipment

Long-term financing receivables and other assets Investments in equity interests

Goodwill and intangible assets Total assets

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Notes payable and short-term borrowings Accounts payable

Employee compensation and benefits Taxes on earnings

Deferred revenue Accrued restructuring Other accrued liabilities

Total current liabilities Long-term debt

Other non-current liabilities Stockholders' equity

HPE stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (300 shares authorized; none issued)

Common stock, $0.01 par value (9,600 shares authorized; 1,300 and 1,287 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively)

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total HPE stockholders' equity Non-controlling interests

Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

As ofJanuary 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

$

4,165 $ 4,233

2,9333,386

3,883 3,794

2,7912,674

34 77

2,2662,392

16,072 16,556

5,5735,625

10,585 10,544

2,2112,170

19,010 19,120

$

53,451$ 54,015

$

3,727 $ 3,755

5,1965,383

1,149 1,391

119148

3,440 3,430

241366

4,059 4,265

17,93118,738

11,963 12,186

7,2986,995

-

-

1328,427

13 28,350

(8,332)(8,375)

(3,896) (3,939)

16,21247

16,049 47

16,25916,096

$

53,451

$ 54,015

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months Three months ended January ended January 31, 2021 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net earnings

$

223 $ 333

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

674 690

113 93

232 84

Stock-based compensation expense Provision for doubtful accounts and inventory Restructuring charges

52 41

(26) (33)

Deferred taxes on earnings Earnings from equity interests Other, net

(71) (28)

65 (36)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

446 82

(120) (104)

Financing receivables Inventory

(148) (204)

(161) (250)

(220) (87)

Accounts payable Taxes on earnings Restructuring

Other assets and liabilities

(34) (27)

(62) (633)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 963 (79)

Cash flows from investing activities:

(513) (568)

(7) (59)

(266) (48)

Investment in property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments Financial collateral posted

Financial collateral received

113 462

1 8

20 147

Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (6)

Net cash used in investing activities

(652) (64)

Cash flows from financing activities:

323 340

Short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs

Payment of debt

26 127

(611) (450)

(34) (43)

Net proceeds related to stock-based award activities Repurchase of common stock

- (204)

(155) (156)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests Contributions from non-controlling interests Cash dividends paid

Net cash used in financing activities

(8) -

- 1

(459) (385)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (148) (528)

$ 4,473 $ 3,548

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

4,621 4,076

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended

January 31, October 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2020

Net revenue:(d)

762 992 839

806 786 720

Compute HPC & MCS Storage Intelligent Edge Financial Services

$

2,986 $

3,191 $ 3,030

1,193

1,215 1,252

860

849 859

Corporate Investments and Other 321 340 327

(95) (165) (78)

Total segment net revenue Elimination of intersegment net revenue

Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue

6,928

$

6,833

7,373 7,027

$

7,208

$ 6,949

Earnings before taxes:(a)(d)

Compute $ 342 $ 210 $ 324

235 221 251

84 66 75

HPC & MCS Storage Intelligent Edge Financial Services

Corporate Investments and Other

43

152

(31)

129 63

97 87

(34) (53)

Total segment earnings from operations 825 689 747

Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations (52) (73) (52)

Stock-based compensation expense(a)

(110)

(59) (93)

Amortization of initial direct costs (2) (1) (3)

Amortization of intangible assets

(110)

(80) (120)

Transformation costs (311) (304) (89)

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges

(18)

(27) (42)

Interest and other, net (44) (57) (19)

Tax indemnification adjustments

(16)

(15) (21)

Non-service net periodic benefit credit 17 35 37

Earnings from equity interests

26

17 33

Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated earnings before taxes $ 205 $ 125 $ 378

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages)

Three months endedJanuary 31, 2021

Change (%)October 31, 2020

January 31, 2020

Q/QY/Y

Net revenue:(d)

762 992 839 (23%) (9%)

806 786 720

3% 12%

Compute HPC & MCS Storage Intelligent Edge Financial Services $ 2,986 $ 3,191 $ 3,030

(6%) (1%) 1,193 1,215 1,252

(2%) (5%) 860 849 859

1% -% 321 340 327

(6%) (2%)

Corporate Investments and Other Total segment net revenue

6,928

7,373

7,027 (6%) (1%) Elimination of intersegment net revenue (95) (165)

(78) (42%) 22%

Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue

$

6,833

$

7,208

$

6,949

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN SUMMARY DATA

(Unaudited)

(5%) (2%)

Change in Operating Profit

Three months ended January 31, 2021 Segment operating profit margin:(a)(d) Compute 4.9 0.8 HPC & MCS -7.4 -1.9 Storage 1.5 -0.3 Intelligent Edge 6.6 6.8 Financial Services 2.0 1.1 Corporate Investments and Other (9.7%) 0.3 6.5 Total segment operating profit margin 11.9 % 2.6 1.3 Q/Q

Margin (pts)

Y/Y

11.5 %

5.6 %

19.7 %

18.9 %

9.8 %

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

January 31, October 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2020

Numerator:

GAAP net earnings Non-GAAP net earnings

$ $

223 679

$ $

157 537

$ 333

$ 657

Denominator:

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share Dilutive effect of employee stock plans

Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share

1,300 15 1,315

1,293 1,300 13 15 1,306 1,315

GAAP net earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

$ $

0.17 0.17

$ $

0.12 0.12

$ 0.26

$ 0.25 Non-GAAP net earnings per share Basic Diluted $ $ 0.52 0.52 $ $ 0.42 0.41

$ 0.51

$ 0.50

(a) Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("the Company")

excluded stock-based compensation expense ("Non-GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Adjustment") from its segment earnings from operations and excluded stock-based compensation expense from consolidated non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP earnings from operations, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per share. The Company reflected the Non-GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Adjustment to the earliest period presented. This change had no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated GAAP results.