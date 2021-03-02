Hewlett Packard : Q1 2021 Quarterly Results

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net revenue
$
7,208 $ 6,949
Costs and expenses:
|
Three months ended
|
January 31,
|
October 31,
|
January 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
Cost of sales
4,545
5,002 4,667
Research and development
468
484 485
Selling, general and administrative
1,159
1,166 1,218
Amortization of intangible assets
110
80 120
Transformation costs
311
304 89
Acquisition, disposition and other related charges
18
27 22
Total costs and expenses
6,611
7,063 6,601
Earnings from operations Interest and other, net
222
145 348
Tax indemnification adjustments Non-service net periodic benefit credit Earnings from equity interests Earnings before taxes (Provision) benefit from taxes Net earnings
Net earnings per share:
(16)
26
18
(15) (21)
17 33
32 (45)
Diluted
Cash dividends declared per share
0.12 $ 0.12
Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share:
$ $ $
0.17 0.17 0.12
$ $ $
0.12 $ 0.25
Diluted
1,300 1,315
1,306 1,315
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP net earnings
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
333 $
0.25
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of initial direct costs Amortization of intangible assets Transformation costs
Stock-based compensation expense(a)
|
Three months
|
Diluted net
|
Three months
|
Diluted net
|
Three months
|
Diluted net
|
ended January
|
earnings
|
ended October
|
earnings
|
ended January
|
earnings
|
31, 2021
|
per share
|
31, 2020
|
per share
|
31, 2020
|
per share
2 110 311 110 18 16
- 0.08 0.23 0.08 0.01 0.02
1 80 304 59 27 15
- 0.06 0.23 0.05 0.02 0.02
3
-
120 0.09
89 0.07
93 0.07
Acquisition, disposition and other related charges
42 0.03
Tax indemnification adjustments
21 0.02
Non-service net periodic benefit credit
(37) (0.03)
Earnings from equity interests(b)
Adjustments for taxes
(44) (0.03)
Non-GAAP net earnings
(17) 34 (128)
(0.01) 0.03 (0.09)
(35) 35 (106)
GAAP earnings from operations
$ $
679 222
$
(0.03) 0.03 (0.09)
37 0.03
0.52
$ $
537 145
$
0.41
$
657
$ 0.50
$ 348
Amortization of initial direct costs Amortization of intangible assets Transformation costs
2 110 311 110 18
1 3
304 89
Stock-based compensation expense(a)
59 93
Acquisition, disposition and other related charges
27 42
Non-GAAP earnings from operations
$
773
$
616
$
695
GAAP operating profit margin
Non-GAAP adjustments
Non-GAAP operating profit margin
|
3.2
|
%
|
2.0
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
8.1
|
%
|
6.5
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP net revenue GAAP cost of sales GAAP gross profit
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
January 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2020
|
January 31, 2020
5,002 4,667
Non-GAAP adjustmentsAmortization of initial direct costs $ 2 $ 1 $ 3
Acquisition, disposition and other related charges(c) - - 20
Stock-based compensation expense(a) $ 13 $ 7 $ 13
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
2,303
$
2,214
$
GAAP gross profit margin Non-GAAP adjustments Non-GAAP gross profit margin
33.5 % 0.2 % 33.7 %
2,318 32.8 % 0.6 %
33.4
%
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Investment in property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Free cash flow
(513) 113
$
563
(604) (568)
$
223
$
(185)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except par value)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable, net of allowances Financing receivables, net of allowances Inventory
Assets held for sale Other current assets
Total current assets Property, plant and equipment
Long-term financing receivables and other assets Investments in equity interests
Goodwill and intangible assets Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Notes payable and short-term borrowings Accounts payable
Employee compensation and benefits Taxes on earnings
Deferred revenue Accrued restructuring Other accrued liabilities
Total current liabilities Long-term debt
Other non-current liabilities Stockholders' equity
HPE stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (300 shares authorized; none issued)
Common stock, $0.01 par value (9,600 shares authorized; 1,300 and 1,287 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively)
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total HPE stockholders' equity Non-controlling interests
Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
As ofJanuary 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
$
4,165 $ 4,233
2,9333,386
3,883 3,794
2,7912,674
34 77
2,2662,392
16,072 16,556
5,5735,625
10,585 10,544
2,2112,170
19,010 19,120
$
53,451$ 54,015
3,727 $ 3,755
5,1965,383
1,149 1,391
119148
3,440 3,430
241366
4,059 4,265
17,93118,738
11,963 12,186
7,2986,995
-
1328,427
13 28,350
(8,332)(8,375)
(3,896) (3,939)
16,21247
16,049 47
16,25916,096
$
53,451
$ 54,015
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
ended January
|
ended January
|
31, 2021
|
31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
223 $ 333
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
674 690
Stock-based compensation expense Provision for doubtful accounts and inventory Restructuring charges
52 41
Deferred taxes on earnings Earnings from equity interests Other, net
(71) (28)
65 (36)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
446 82
Financing receivables Inventory
(148) (204)
Accounts payable Taxes on earnings Restructuring
Other assets and liabilities
(34) (27)
(62) (633)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
963 (79)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments Financial collateral posted
Financial collateral received
113 462
1 8
20 147
Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
- (6)
Net cash used in investing activities
(652) (64)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs
Payment of debt
26 127
(611) (450)
Net proceeds related to stock-based award activities Repurchase of common stock
- (204)
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests Contributions from non-controlling interests Cash dividends paid
Net cash used in financing activities
(8) -
- 1
(459) (385)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(148) (528)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
4,621 4,076
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three months ended
|
January 31,
|
October 31,
|
January 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
Net revenue:(d)
Compute HPC & MCS Storage Intelligent Edge Financial Services
$
3,191 $ 3,030
1,193
1,215 1,252
860
849 859
Corporate Investments and Other
321
340 327
Total segment net revenue Elimination of intersegment net revenue
Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue
6,928
$
6,833
7,373 7,027
$
7,208
$ 6,949
Earnings before taxes:(a)(d)
Compute
$
342 $
210 $ 324
HPC & MCS Storage Intelligent Edge Financial Services
Corporate Investments and Other
43
152
(31)
129 63
97 87
(34) (53)
Total segment earnings from operations
825
689 747
Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations
(52)
(73) (52)
Stock-based compensation expense(a)
(110)
(59) (93)
Amortization of initial direct costs
(2)
(1) (3)
Amortization of intangible assets
(110)
(80) (120)
Transformation costs
(311)
(304) (89)
Acquisition, disposition and other related charges
(18)
(27) (42)
Interest and other, net
(44)
(57) (19)
Tax indemnification adjustments
(16)
(15) (21)
Non-service net periodic benefit credit
17
35 37
Earnings from equity interests
26
17 33
Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated earnings before taxes
$
205
$
125
$ 378
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except percentages)
Three months endedJanuary 31, 2021
Change (%)October 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
Q/QY/Y
Net revenue:(d)
762
992
839
-
(6%) (1%)
1,193
1,215
1,252
-
(2%) (5%)
860
849
859
-
1% -%
-
(6%) (2%)
Corporate Investments and Other Total segment net revenue
6,928
7,373
-
7,027 (6%) (1%)
Elimination of intersegment net revenue
(95)
(165)
-
(78) (42%) 22%
Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue
$
6,833
$
7,208
$
6,949
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN SUMMARY DATA
(Unaudited)
(5%) (2%)
Change in Operating Profit
|
Three months ended
|
January 31, 2021
|
Segment operating profit margin:(a)(d)
|
Compute
|
4.9
|
0.8
|
HPC & MCS
|
-7.4
|
-1.9
|
Storage
|
1.5
|
-0.3
|
Intelligent Edge
|
6.6
|
6.8
|
Financial Services
|
2.0
|
1.1
|
Corporate Investments and Other
|
(9.7%)
|
0.3
|
6.5
|
Total segment operating profit margin
|
11.9 %
|
2.6
|
1.3
Q/Q
Margin (pts)
Y/Y
11.5 %
5.6 %
19.7 %
18.9 %
9.8 %
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
January 31, October 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2020
Numerator:
GAAP net earnings Non-GAAP net earnings
$ $
223 679
$ $
157 537
Denominator:
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share Dilutive effect of employee stock plans
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share
1,300 15 1,315
1,293 1,300 13 15 1,306 1,315
GAAP net earnings per share
Basic
Diluted
$ $
0.17 0.17
$ $
0.12 0.12
(a) Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("the Company")
excluded stock-based compensation expense ("Non-GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Adjustment") from its segment earnings from operations and excluded stock-based compensation expense from consolidated non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP earnings from operations, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per share. The Company reflected the Non-GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Adjustment to the earliest period presented. This change had no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated GAAP results.
-
(b) Represents the amortization of basis difference adjustments related to the H3C divestiture.
-
(c) For the periods presented, amounts represent Acquisition, disposition and other related charges related to a non-cash inventory fair value adjustment in connection with the acquisition of Cray, Inc., which was included in Cost of sales.
-
(d) Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company implemented certain organizational changes to align its segment financial reporting more closely with its current business structure. These organizational changes are: (i) the transfer of the lifecycle event services business, previously reported within the Advisory and Professional Services ("A & PS") reportable segment to Compute, Storage and HPC & MCS reportable segments; (ii) the transfer of certain software and related services business, previously reported within the Compute, Storage and A & PS reportable segments, to the Corporate Investments and Other reportable segment, to form a new Software operating segment; and (iii) the transfer of the remaining A & PS operating segment, previously reported as a separate reportable segment, to the Corporate Investments and Other reportable segment. As a result of these changes, the Corporate Investments and Other Segment now includes the A & PS operating segment, the Communications and Media Solutions operating segment, the Software operating segment, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Labs which is responsible for research and development.
The Company reflected these changes to its segment information retrospectively to the earliest period presented, which primarily resulted in the transfer of net revenue and operating profit for each of the businesses as described above. These changes had no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated results.