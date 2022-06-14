Log in
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
09:29 2022-06-14 am EDT
13.64 USD   -0.44%
Iliane Selects HPE GreenLake for Expansion of High Performing Cloud Offerings

06/14/2022 | 09:15am EDT
HPE GreenLake provides leading French cloud services and hosting services provider with scalability and flexibility in two new future-proof datacenters

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Iliane, a French cloud services and hosting service provider, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to accelerate the deployment of their cloud offerings for regional accounts. The HPE GreenLake platform meets Iliane’s requirements for flexibility, security, manageability and fast delivery of resources and allows Iliane to administer their IT and cloud offerings with extreme flexibility.

“We provide reliable, high performing and long-lasting solutions to our customers, so we need an innovative storage solution that will scale up with the increasing demand of the market today,” said Eddy LE NENES, General Manager, Iliane. “The HPE GreenLake platform provides budget predictability and control over our expenses without compromising on the scalability, flexibility, or level of support we require to meet our customers’ needs.”

Iliane was eager to acquire cutting-edge technologies with high resiliency, efficiency, and flexibility to support customers’ workloads and applications that run their businesses. Their existing platforms were saturated and upgrading their existing complex infrastructure was essential in order to meet significant business demand and urgent delivery time requirements of their services. Iliane required a solution that reduces their time to market and increases efficiency to meet customer needs without increasing electricity costs or their carbon footprint.

The new scalable and flexible HPE GreenLake solution is delivered from two new datacenters in western France and delivers mission critical, high performance storage with proactive audits and capacity planning services. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake addresses extreme flexibility requirements by making capacity available on demand.

“HPE worked closely with Iliane to fully understand what was required of their IT and approached this not only as a technical refresh, but also as a solution to meet the future needs of their business long term,” said Paul d'Alena, Channel Director, HPE. “HPE GreenLake is a game-changer for service providers like Iliane, who have increasing demands and a need for resiliency to offer a seamless cloud experience.”

Beyond replacing the storage system in a pay-per-use model, HPE helped Iliane's cloud division implement a cloud-native data infrastructure using the HPE Alletra 9000 to provide efficient and resilient storage, delivered in a cloud experience. HPE Synergy 480 Gen 10 addresses the increasing needs for compute capacities and the HPE GreenLake dashboard and consumption analytics portal enable Iliane to manage their environment successfully with a cloud-native approach.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q2 2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $829 million and as-a-service orders growth of 107 percent year-over-year. HPE GreenLake has over 1600 enterprise customers consuming cloud services today, and over 120,000 users of the platform. The scalable, pay-as-you-go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.


© Business Wire 2022
