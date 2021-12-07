Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPE   US42824C1099

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Aruba EdgeConnect Microbranch Solution Modernizes the Home/Small Office Experience for Hybrid Workplaces

12/07/2021 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Solution Gives Remote Workers the Complete In-Office Connectivity Experience by Extending SD-WAN and SASE Security Services – All Through a Single Access Point, No Gateway Or Agent Required

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today introduced its new EdgeConnect Microbranch solution, an industry-leading home office and small office networking solution for hybrid work environments that securely provides remote personnel all of the traditional services workers receive in-office via a single Wi-Fi access point (AP) – with no gateway, agent or additional hardware required at the remote site. With EdgeConnect Microbranch, IT departments can ensure the employee experience is consistent no matter where workers are located. EdgeConnect Microbranch enables this by delivering the full range of on-campus connectivity services to remote workers, accelerating troubleshooting, and maintaining corporate protections by seamlessly extending on-campus Zero Trust and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) security frameworks to the home office/small office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005353/en/

With EdgeConnect Microbranch, IT departments can ensure the employee experience is consistent no matter where workers are located. EdgeConnect Microbranch enables this by delivering the full range of on-campus connectivity services to remote workers, accelerating troubleshooting, and maintaining corporate protections by seamlessly extending on-campus Zero Trust and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) security frameworks to the home office/small office. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With EdgeConnect Microbranch, IT departments can ensure the employee experience is consistent no matter where workers are located. EdgeConnect Microbranch enables this by delivering the full range of on-campus connectivity services to remote workers, accelerating troubleshooting, and maintaining corporate protections by seamlessly extending on-campus Zero Trust and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) security frameworks to the home office/small office. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EdgeConnect Microbranch, part of Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), comprises APs and a new suite of SD-WAN services and builds upon Aruba’s legacy of delivering robust connectivity, security, and zero touch onboarding experiences to the home office through its popular Remote Access Points (RAPs).

SD-WAN has been added to large branches and campuses to deal with the increasing demands for higher application performance, reliability, and security. Now, as hybrid work becomes the norm, home and small remote offices need the automated, policy-based traffic management and cloud-based SASE security of Aruba SD-WAN to efficiently, robustly, and securely support a workforce that increasingly is remote. In fact, IDC estimates that 70% of G2000 organizations will deploy remote or hybrid-first work models, redefining work processes.1

For organizations, the key to successfully enabling flexible and remote work is the ability to provide hybrid workers with the same access to tools, applications, and functionality at home as in the office. The new EdgeConnect Microbranch solution does this by adding new SD-WAN and SASE services to the connectivity, identity-based access control, management, and analytics capabilities users have enjoyed with Aruba RAPs – without the need for additional hardware on premises or agents on devices. Not needing additional hardware is an important factor in space-constrained home offices, small offices, and ad-hoc locations unstaffed by IT, such as retail pop-ups, kiosks, and mobile clinics.

EdgeConnect Microbranch services address common challenges associated with remote work, such as the need to guarantee the performance of latency-sensitive applications like unified communication and collaboration while ensuring proper security and contending with a higher density of bandwidth-hungry devices that may be on the network. New EdgeConnect Microbranch services such as policy-based routing, which enables IT to optimize how application traffic is routed to a destination, complement existing services such as Air Slice, which dynamically allocates AP radio resources to specific applications. For example, video conferencing call quality can be improved by prioritizing that traffic over video entertainment, and then routing the video conferencing traffic directly to the trusted SaaS vendor, bypassing an unnecessary trip to the data center for inspection.

“EdgeConnect Microbranch gives organizations a modern, scalable approach for enabling remote work and making the home office experience equivalent to being in-office,” said Larry Lunetta, VP of Solutions Portfolio Marketing at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “While some may believe that the only network service that can be extended to the home office AP/router is security – and even that requires an extra box, EdgeConnect Microbranch demonstrates that, with a cloud-based approach, all critical network services can be extended to the home office solely through an access point.”

By extending the already robust RAP in-home experience with key SD-WAN features, EdgeConnect Microbranch is now an ideal solution for hybrid operations like contact centers, telehealth, and IT management, where uptime and security are critical.

EdgeConnect Microbranch is an industry-leading solution that improves upon typical approaches that require extensive hardware footprints within the small and home office to deliver SD-WAN and SASE services, as well as consumer-grade hardware and single-purpose appliances that lack robust manageability and functionality.

New SD-WAN Features and Benefits – No On-Premises Gateway Required

  • Policy-based routing: Allows IT to deliver application performance and security based on automated rules to meet service-level agreements (SLAs) for specific applications, websites or types of users
  • Tunnel and route orchestration: Optimizes network performance by orchestrating VPN tunnels on demand and automatically rerouting traffic to the network path that will provide the best performance
  • SASE integration: Provides secure connectivity to cloud security services such as Zscaler directly via the AP and with Aruba Central providing orchestration of tunnels and unified configuration management
  • Enhanced WAN visibility: Accelerates troubleshooting and improves the user experience by providing near real-time updates on WAN availability, utilization, and throughput by detecting latency, jitter, and other connectivity issues impacting the ISP that have traditionally been hidden from IT teams

These features build upon existing capabilities of Aruba’s remote access solutions, including:

  • Traffic prioritization: Assigns radio resources to an application and dynamically changes assignments as application sessions begin or end
  • Massive scalability: Supports zero touch deployment and consolidated management for tens of thousands of remote workers via Aruba Central’s cloud-based services and AOS 10
  • Improved uptime and reliability: Provides for LTE backup via a USB interface should the home or small office lose ISP connectivity

“As remote working continues to expand, IT departments are facing an increasing number of challenges, such as ensuring visible, easily managed, and highly secure access for all workers – no matter where they are located – to business-critical applications and data,” said Chris DePuy, technology analyst at 650 Group. “Being able to extend Zero Trust and SASE security frameworks to home and remote offices will play an important role as enterprises move their hybrid work initiatives forward.”

Pricing and Availability

The Aruba EdgeConnect Microbranch solution is available in Early Access and will be generally available in March 2022 for any AP running ArubaOS 10 with a Foundation AP License (including qualified APs customers already own and manage in Central.) Aruba Central Foundation Licenses are available for $145 per AP. AP pricing varies per model and starts at $575.00 US for the Aruba 303H Series.

Additional Resources

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit Airheads Social at http://community.arubanetworks.com/.

1IDC, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Work Predictions, November 2021


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
08:14aNew Aruba EdgeConnect Microbranch Solution Modernizes the Home/Small Office Experience ..
BU
12/03HEWLETT PACKARD : Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript
PU
12/02Aruba Extends Network Segmentation Into the Cloud Through Integration With AWS Cloud WA..
BU
12/02Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $13 From $15, Maintains..
MT
12/02Today on Wall Street: Volatility remains high
12/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twitter...
12/01Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Build New Supercomputer for U.S. Energy Dept.
DJ
12/01Hewlett Packard Enterprise Selected to Build New Supercomputer for the U.S. Department ..
BU
12/01U.S. Department of Energy?s National Renewable Energy Laboratory Selects Hewlett Packar..
CI
12/01Hewlett Packard Enterprise Selected to Build Supercomputer For US Dept of Energy's Nati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 796 M - -
Net income 2021 1 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 19 778 M 19 778 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 59 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 15,12 $
Average target price 17,42 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Chairman
Rashmi Kumar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY26.50%19 778
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.00%44 878
HP INC.50.18%42 563
GOERTEK INC.39.20%27 230
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC66.65%23 063
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-17.23%13 025