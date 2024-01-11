January 11, 2024 at 07:16 am EST

Amazon Misses EU Deadline for Concessions Over iRobot Deal

Amazon.com missed a deadline to offer remedies to the European Union over its $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot.

Chesapeake Agrees to $7.4 Billion Southwestern Energy Merger

The all-stock transaction will create one of the U.S.'s largest natural-gas producers.

Hewlett Packard Hopes Time Is on Its Side With Juniper

Tech deals are taking longer to close, which may give HPE time to get investors on board with the acquisition.

Google Trims Hundreds of Jobs as It Marshalls Resources for AI

The cuts affect employees in divisions including hardware and internal software tools.

Citigroup Taking Charges on Argentina, Russia and Its Restructuring

The bank's profit will be hit by $1.3 billion in reserves and $780 million in severance charges.

KB Homes Reports Lower Revenue But Sees Demand Picking Up Ahead

KB Home's fourth-quarter home deliveries surpassed expectations, but dropped 10% from a year ago. And the average home selling price fell to $487,300, from $510,400 a year ago.

Seven & i to Acquire Most of Sunoco's Convenience Store, Gasoline Retail Businesses

Seven & i Holdings' U.S. subsidiary will acquire most of Sunoco's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for $950 million.

Fast Retailing's Net Profit Boosted by Global Revenue

Fast Retailing's fiscal first quarter net profit jumped thanks to sharp increases in revenue and profits at its Uniqlo outlets internationally and in Japan.

You Think Inheritance Tax Is High? Samsung's Lee Family Sold $2 Billion in Shares To Pay Its Bill

A trust for Samsung's founding Lee family sold about $2 billion in shares to help pay one of the world's largest inheritance-tax bills.

Thomson Reuters Offers to Buy Sweden's Pagero

Thomson Reuters is launching a $626 million cash bid for Pagero Group, beating a rival offer made by Vertex last month for the Swedish e-invoicing provider.

