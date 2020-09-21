Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company    HPE

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Streaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks during a Quibi keynote address at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas

Quibi, the streaming service founded by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, is exploring several strategic options including a possible sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said.

Quibi said it does not comment on rumor or speculation.

Katzenberg told Reuters earlier this year the streaming service was downloaded more than 2
.7 million times within just over two weeks of its launch in early April. (https://reut.rs/2EoKhsE)

The video service, led by former Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co chief executive officer Meg Whitman, costs $5 a month with ads and $8 without them.

Quibi offers entertainment and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less on mobile phones, with its programming featuring a large roster of A-list stars including LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Reese Witherspoon.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
09/17Deloitte hit with record £15 million fine for Autonomy audit
RE
09/11Russia's Megafon settles dispute with HP over system failure
RE
09/08HEWLETT PACKARD : announces simple and affordable next generation storage soluti..
AQ
09/08HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Announces Simple and Affordable Next Generation Sto..
BU
09/08HEWLETT PACKARD : Colleges and Universities Rely on Aruba to Help Deliver Hybrid..
BU
09/03HEWLETT PACKARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
09/01Intel CIO Says AI Playing a Growing Role in Chipmaker's Operations
DJ
09/01HEWLETT PACKARD : Montreal's Saputo Stadium Chooses Aruba to Transform the Gamed..
BU
08/31HEWLETT PACKARD : Q3 2020 Earnings Transcript
PU
08/27HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE Donates Technology To Enable Remote Learning for Disadvant..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 670 M - -
Net income 2020 -416 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,1x
Yield 2020 5,05%
Capitalization 12 221 M 12 221 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 61 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,34 $
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fiorello Russo Chairman
John F. Schultz Executive VP & Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kumar Sreekanti Chief Technology Officer & Head-Software
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-40.10%12 221
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.29.15%49 560
HP INC.-7.79%26 028
GOERTEK INC.100.75%19 436
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-17.95%12 569
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.41.35%12 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group