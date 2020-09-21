Streaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ

The company is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said.

Quibi said it does not comment on rumor or speculation.

Katzenberg told Reuters earlier this year the streaming service was downloaded more than 2

.7 million times within just over two weeks of its launch in early April. (https://reut.rs/2EoKhsE)

The video service, led by former Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co chief executive officer Meg Whitman, costs $5 a month with ads and $8 without them.

Quibi offers entertainment and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less on mobile phones, with its programming featuring a large roster of A-list stars including LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Reese Witherspoon.

