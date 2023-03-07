Hexagon : Grand Reopening of Hexagon's Mining Division's Lima Office

Lima, Peru



Hexagon's Mining division is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our Lima office at Centro Empresarial Polo Hunt, Av. La Encalada 1388, Oficinas 501 - 502. Santiago de Surco, Lima, Perú, occurred on 3 March 2023.

After several months of renovations, our facility has been completely modernized to provide a comfortable and productive workspace for our employees and clients. The renovations included a complete overhaul of the interior design, an expanded monitoring center and a newly created hardware maintenance and repair space.

"Our goal was to create a space that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional, and we believe we have achieved this with the new design," said Jorge Garrido, General Manager - Andean Region of Hexagon's Mining division.

We invited local clients and business partners to join us for a special open house event on 3 March for the opportunity to tour the new facility, meet with our team members and hear technology presentations.

This reopening marks a new chapter for our business in Peru and we are excited to continue serving our clients from our newly renovated office. We believe this investment will have a positive impact on our work environment, productivity and overall satisfaction of our employees and clients.

For more information, please contact Luis Angobaldo, Inside Sales, at Hexagon's Mining division at luis.angobaldo@hexagon.com.