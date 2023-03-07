Advanced search
    HEXA B   SE0015961909

HEXAGON AB

(HEXA B)
09:14:13 2023-03-07 am EST
116.93 SEK   -0.36%
09:04aHexagon : Grand Reopening of Hexagon's Mining Division's Lima Office
03/02Hexagon and Altium, LLC Partner to Improve the Sustainability of the Electronics Industry with Cloud-Based Digital Reality Solutions
03/02Hexagon : and Altium partner to improve the sustainability of the electronics industry with cloud-based digital reality solutions
Hexagon : Grand Reopening of Hexagon's Mining Division's Lima Office

03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
Grand Reopening of Hexagon's Mining Division's Lima Office

6 March 2023

Lima, Peru

Hexagon's Mining division is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our Lima office at Centro Empresarial Polo Hunt, Av. La Encalada 1388, Oficinas 501 - 502. Santiago de Surco, Lima, Perú, occurred on 3 March 2023.

After several months of renovations, our facility has been completely modernized to provide a comfortable and productive workspace for our employees and clients. The renovations included a complete overhaul of the interior design, an expanded monitoring center and a newly created hardware maintenance and repair space.

"Our goal was to create a space that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional, and we believe we have achieved this with the new design," said Jorge Garrido, General Manager - Andean Region of Hexagon's Mining division.

We invited local clients and business partners to join us for a special open house event on 3 March for the opportunity to tour the new facility, meet with our team members and hear technology presentations.

This reopening marks a new chapter for our business in Peru and we are excited to continue serving our clients from our newly renovated office. We believe this investment will have a positive impact on our work environment, productivity and overall satisfaction of our employees and clients.

For more information, please contact Luis Angobaldo, Inside Sales, at Hexagon's Mining division at luis.angobaldo@hexagon.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
Media Enquiries
McKinzie Brocail
Sr. Manager, Content & Communications
Mining division
Email me+1 520 499 4793

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
