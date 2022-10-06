Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hexagon AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEXA B   SE0015961909

HEXAGON AB

(HEXA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:01 2022-10-06 am EDT
109.10 SEK   +0.74%
02:22aHexagon : HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants
PU
02:12aHexagon : Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Interim Report on 27 October
PU
02:01aAVVIR joins Hexagon, strengthening Hexagon's ability to intelligently power the construction industry with Smart Digital Realities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hexagon : HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants

10/06/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hexagon's HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants
6 October 2022

Hexagon's HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division today announced that HxGN EAM has been selected by Post Consumer Brands, which will standardize the industry-leading SaaS-based enterprise asset management (EAM) software across its entire Post Consumer Brands business.

HxGN EAM (formerly Infor EAM) was recently named a leader in the enterprise asset management market in the Green Quadrant: Enterprise Asset Management Software 2022 report from Verdantix, an independent research and advisory firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings.

Post Consumer Brands is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category, including Peter Pan® nut butters. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands has nine plants located throughout North America. HxGN EAM was chosen by Post Consumer Brands to decrease unplanned downtime and waste as well as increase efficiencies and productivity. By rolling out the HxGN EAM solution to all plants, Post Consumer Brands will be on a single platform with a standard set of processes, workflows and reporting functions across the enterprise.

With nine manufacturing plants across North America, it is of vital importance to avoid any unplanned downtime to achieve its goals. There are currently four EAM systems in use at Post Consumer Brands. By selecting HxGN EAM, Post Consumer Brands will soon have all manufacturing facilities on a single platform with a standard set of processes. This shift will allow the company to decrease unplanned downtime, build efficiencies and increase productivity.

Following an extensive evaluation process, Post Consumer Brands chose HxGN EAM based on three key factors:

  • A consultant's assessment and recommendation along with the endorsement of a leading global information technology services and consulting firm
  • HxGN EAM's listing as a visionary in a market research report published by an IT consulting firm that relies on proprietary qualitative data analysis methods to demonstrate market trends
  • The company's familiarity with the industry-leading asset management software, already used by several PCB plants

HxGN EAM will be used across the Post Consumer Brands' software system for maintenance work management, maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) and reliability. While it will be primarily used by maintenance, employees in operations, environmental health and safety (EHS), engineering and quality assurance will also use the system to create and approve work.

Post Consumer Brands plans to implement a "Best Plant Design" across all nine of its plants. Once implemented, it intends to further develop HxGN EAM and implement advanced capabilities, including, advanced reporting, analytics, capital project approvals, engineering project workflows, data capture from field devices and asset lifecycle management.

"We view the consolidation and standardization of our EAM software and processes to a single platform as an essential move in today's environment," said Jamie Hansen, Director of IT Supply Chain, Post Consumer Brands. "HxGN EAM is a world-class solution and it's a pivotal change for Post as we put continued focus on our manufacturing digital transformation."

"We are excited to add Post Consumer Brands to a list of world-class customers in the food & beverage industry. Their perspective in this industry, and the standardization goals they have set for HxGN EAM, will create an ideal partnership that brings both the best technology and the best practices together to lead this space," said Kevin Price, Vice President, Digital Assets Strategic Advisor, Technical Product Evangelist, Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division.

Built upon more than 30 years of experience and continuous innovation, HxGN EAM provides all the tools needed to help solve critical asset performance challenges. HxGN EAM is a strategic, asset management solution that empowers customers to increase efficiency of their assets - today and tomorrow.

For further information, please contact:

Jerry Felts, Influencer Relations Specialist/Global Communications Manager
Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division

Tel: +1.256.730.3074

Email: jerry.felts@hexagon.com



About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category - from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and values, Post Consumer Brands is driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about their brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4,3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
Media Enquiries
Kristin Christensen
Chief Marketing Officer
Hexagon AB
Email iconThe Email ampersand iconTwitterThe Twitter bird iconPhone iconA touch screen phone with a circle home button icon
Email meFollow me+1 404 554 0972

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEXAGON AB
02:22aHexagon : HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants
PU
02:12aHexagon : Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Interim Report on 27 October
PU
02:01aAVVIR joins Hexagon, strengthening Hexagon's ability to intelligently power the constru..
AQ
09/22Hexagon's R-evolution launches venture capital arm to boost green-tech startups
AQ
09/15Hexagon : supports smart city operations in Manaus, Brazil
PU
09/05Hexagon expands its Smart Digital Reality capabilities across the construction sector w..
AQ
09/01Hexagon expands its Smart Digital Reality capabilities across the construction sector w..
AQ
09/01Hexagon AB (OM:HEXA B) acquired iConstruct Pty Ltd.
CI
08/02Global markets live: Uber, Pinterest, KKR, Oracle, Twitter...
MS
07/27Transcript : Hexagon AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 125 M 5 053 M 5 053 M
Net income 2022 1 049 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
Net Debt 2022 2 816 M 2 777 M 2 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 26 884 M 26 505 M 26 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 23 245
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart HEXAGON AB
Duration : Period :
Hexagon AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,98 €
Average target price 11,86 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Rollén President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Mirsad Belkic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gun Elice Nilsson Chairman
Robert G. Ashe Chief Information Officer
Burkhard Boeckem Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON AB-22.76%26 505
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%17 294
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-18.97%16 760
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-52.64%14 633
GOERTEK INC.-51.02%12 451
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-69.63%10 426