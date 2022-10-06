Hexagon : HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants

Hexagon's HxGN EAM chosen by Post Consumer Brands for standardization across all plants





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division today announced that HxGN EAM has been selected by Post Consumer Brands, which will standardize the industry-leading SaaS-based enterprise asset management (EAM) software across its entire Post Consumer Brands business.

HxGN EAM (formerly Infor EAM) was recently named a leader in the enterprise asset management market in the Green Quadrant: Enterprise Asset Management Software 2022 report from Verdantix, an independent research and advisory firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings.

Post Consumer Brands is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category, including Peter Pan® nut butters. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands has nine plants located throughout North America. HxGN EAM was chosen by Post Consumer Brands to decrease unplanned downtime and waste as well as increase efficiencies and productivity. By rolling out the HxGN EAM solution to all plants, Post Consumer Brands will be on a single platform with a standard set of processes, workflows and reporting functions across the enterprise.

With nine manufacturing plants across North America, it is of vital importance to avoid any unplanned downtime to achieve its goals. There are currently four EAM systems in use at Post Consumer Brands. By selecting HxGN EAM, Post Consumer Brands will soon have all manufacturing facilities on a single platform with a standard set of processes. This shift will allow the company to decrease unplanned downtime, build efficiencies and increase productivity.

Following an extensive evaluation process, Post Consumer Brands chose HxGN EAM based on three key factors:

A consultant's assessment and recommendation along with the endorsement of a leading global information technology services and consulting firm

HxGN EAM's listing as a visionary in a market research report published by an IT consulting firm that relies on proprietary qualitative data analysis methods to demonstrate market trends

The company's familiarity with the industry-leading asset management software, already used by several PCB plants

HxGN EAM will be used across the Post Consumer Brands' software system for maintenance work management, maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) and reliability. While it will be primarily used by maintenance, employees in operations, environmental health and safety (EHS), engineering and quality assurance will also use the system to create and approve work.

Post Consumer Brands plans to implement a "Best Plant Design" across all nine of its plants. Once implemented, it intends to further develop HxGN EAM and implement advanced capabilities, including, advanced reporting, analytics, capital project approvals, engineering project workflows, data capture from field devices and asset lifecycle management.

"We view the consolidation and standardization of our EAM software and processes to a single platform as an essential move in today's environment," said Jamie Hansen, Director of IT Supply Chain, Post Consumer Brands. "HxGN EAM is a world-class solution and it's a pivotal change for Post as we put continued focus on our manufacturing digital transformation."

"We are excited to add Post Consumer Brands to a list of world-class customers in the food & beverage industry. Their perspective in this industry, and the standardization goals they have set for HxGN EAM, will create an ideal partnership that brings both the best technology and the best practices together to lead this space," said Kevin Price, Vice President, Digital Assets Strategic Advisor, Technical Product Evangelist, Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division.

Built upon more than 30 years of experience and continuous innovation, HxGN EAM provides all the tools needed to help solve critical asset performance challenges. HxGN EAM is a strategic, asset management solution that empowers customers to increase efficiency of their assets - today and tomorrow.

For further information, please contact:

Jerry Felts, Influencer Relations Specialist/Global Communications Manager

Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division

Tel: +1.256.730.3074

Email: jerry.felts@hexagon.com







About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category - from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and values, Post Consumer Brands is driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about their brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.