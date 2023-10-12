12 October 2023

Hexagon will release its Q3 Interim Report on Friday, 27 October approximately 08:00 CET. President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini will host a live webcast and telephone conference at 10:00 CET.

Webcast

The webcast will be streamed here.



Telephone conference

Anyone interested in participating in the Q&A session following the Q3 Interim report presentation must register here.

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with a personal PIN and dial in information via email. Access to the telephone conference will be available 10 minutes prior to call start time.

All presentation material will also be available for on-demand viewing on the Company's website.



For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com