  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hexagon AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEXA B   SE0015961909

HEXAGON AB

(HEXA B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:05:47 2023-06-12 am EDT
126.80 SEK   -0.59%
05:49aHexagon : Leica Geosystems introduces Leica CountryMapper, the world's first hybrid imaging & LiDAR sensor for large area airborne mapping
PU
06/08Hexagon : introduces A8V MIND, an industry-first solution for precision mobile surveillance
PU
06/06Hexagon : introduces HxGN Smart Sites for managing complex sites
PU
Hexagon : Leica Geosystems introduces Leica CountryMapper, the world's first hybrid imaging & LiDAR sensor for large area airborne mapping

06/12/2023 | 05:49am EDT
Leica Geosystems introduces Leica CountryMapper, the world's first hybrid imaging & LiDAR sensor for large area airborne mapping

13 June 2023

(Heerbrugg, Switzerland, June 13th, 2023) Hexagon's Geosystems division today announced at HxGN LIVE in Las Vegas the launch of SurveyTools for BricsCAD. This all-in-one solution for surveying workflows is the latest addition to MicroSurvey's software portfolio. The solution combines the powerful surfacing and point cloud tools from BricsCAD (a native DWG CAD platform) with a complete suite of survey tools for land surveyors in a familiar user interface.

The combined solution includes leading software technology from MicroSurvey, Bricsys and Leica Geosystems - all part of Hexagon. Combining industry-specific tools developed by surveyors for surveyors with BricsCAD's AI‐driven drafting tools enhances the day-to-day workflows and accelerates productivity.

The unique offering is developed with data integrity at its heart, offering a complete audit trail for imported field data and calculated survey points. SurveyTools intelligently filters data when creating lightweight surfaces without compromising on the model's accuracy.

Moritz Lauwiner, President Surveying Solutions at Hexagon's Geosystems division, said "The launch of MicroSurvey's SurveyTools for BricsCAD demonstrates our drive to deliver on our core values of innovation and customer focus. Through greater integration of our products from across Hexagon's software portfolio, we can offer an end-to-end workflow within the survey ecosystem - delivering greater value to our customers."

SurveyTools for BricsCAD provides unique customer benefits by leveraging seamless workflows and performance improvements with a special focus on surveyors, civil engineers, GIS specialists and other professionals discovering the best DWG-based CAD solution.

  • Media Downloads
Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
Media Enquiries
PR Team
Hexagon AB
Email iconThe Email ampersand icon
Email us

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 09:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 367 M 5 772 M 5 772 M
Net income 2023 1 069 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
Net Debt 2023 2 842 M 3 057 M 3 057 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 29 451 M 31 674 M 31 674 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,02x
EV / Sales 2024 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 24 195
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart HEXAGON AB
Duration : Period :
Hexagon AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,95 €
Average target price 10,67 €
Spread / Average Target -2,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Guglielmini President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Mirsad Belkic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ola Rollén Chairman
Robert G. Ashe Chief Information Officer
Burkhard Boeckem Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON AB17.02%31 674
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.34%21 028
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.98%18 441
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.12%14 126
FLEX LTD.22.69%11 704
HALMA PLC22.34%11 475
