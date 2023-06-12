Hexagon : Leica Geosystems introduces Leica CountryMapper, the world's first hybrid imaging & LiDAR sensor for large area airborne mapping

(Heerbrugg, Switzerland, June 13th, 2023) Hexagon's Geosystems division today announced at HxGN LIVE in Las Vegas the launch of SurveyTools for BricsCAD. This all-in-one solution for surveying workflows is the latest addition to MicroSurvey's software portfolio. The solution combines the powerful surfacing and point cloud tools from BricsCAD (a native DWG CAD platform) with a complete suite of survey tools for land surveyors in a familiar user interface.

The combined solution includes leading software technology from MicroSurvey, Bricsys and Leica Geosystems - all part of Hexagon. Combining industry-specific tools developed by surveyors for surveyors with BricsCAD's AI‐driven drafting tools enhances the day-to-day workflows and accelerates productivity.

The unique offering is developed with data integrity at its heart, offering a complete audit trail for imported field data and calculated survey points. SurveyTools intelligently filters data when creating lightweight surfaces without compromising on the model's accuracy.

Moritz Lauwiner, President Surveying Solutions at Hexagon's Geosystems division, said "The launch of MicroSurvey's SurveyTools for BricsCAD demonstrates our drive to deliver on our core values of innovation and customer focus. Through greater integration of our products from across Hexagon's software portfolio, we can offer an end-to-end workflow within the survey ecosystem - delivering greater value to our customers."

SurveyTools for BricsCAD provides unique customer benefits by leveraging seamless workflows and performance improvements with a special focus on surveyors, civil engineers, GIS specialists and other professionals discovering the best DWG-based CAD solution.