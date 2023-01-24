Advanced search
Hexagon : Sumika partners with Hexagon, enabling 60% plastic carbon reduction for new vehicles by digitizing sustainable compounds for engineers
PU
04:19aSweden's Hexagon FY22 Dividend Up as Earnings Jump; Results Released Early After Leak
MT
03:42aIndustrial tech group Hexagon flags positive momentum
RE
Hexagon : Sumika partners with Hexagon, enabling 60% plastic carbon reduction for new vehicles by digitizing sustainable compounds for engineers

01/24/2023 | 05:17am EST
Sumika partners with Hexagon, enabling 60% plastic carbon reduction for new vehicles by digitizing sustainable compounds for engineers

24 January 2023

Digitised mechanical and environmental performance of recycled short glass-fibre reinforced PP compounds supports the transition to more sustainable vehicles

Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division and Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe (SPC Europe), a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic compounds, have partnered to digitise the performance of new sustainable automotive-grade polypropylene (PP) compounds, enabling engineers to design components that are more recyclable and offer a lower carbon footprint for future vehicles.

Sumika Polymer Compounds' short glass-fibre polypropylene (GF-PP) THERMOFIL HP and recycled polypropylene (GF-rPP) THERMOFIL CIRCLE materials benefit from sustainable manufacturing and recycling processes and offer carmakers performance equivalent to incumbent engineering plastics, but with an up to 60% lower carbon footprint. A growing proportion of today's PP components are recovered and recycled compared to polyamides (PA), of which up to 70% are utilised in waste-to-energy initiatives or finish up in landfill, but there remains substantial room for improvement. These new Sumika recycled PP compounds are designed for the circular economy, contributing to plastic waste reduction at vehicle end-of-life.

Plastics can contribute up to 20% of the total weight of a car, and their application is escalating with the continuing replacement of metals. The automotive industry's shift to eMobility has increased the need for lightweighting components to maximise the energy efficiency of vehicles and mitigate the considerable weight of battery packs, but their environmental performance throughout the lifecycle must also be considered by product development teams.

"Limited material behaviour data is a barrier to sustainable eMobility innovations because automotive engineering teams have not been able to put new materials through the rigorous virtual durability and safety tests required for automotive endorsement," said Guillaume Boisot, head of the Materials Centre of Excellence at Hexagon. "Our unique multiscale material modelling technology accelerates the adoption of SPC Europe's ground-breaking recycled materials by making it possible for product development teams to accurately simulate a component and subject it to established automotive engineering test and validation."

This vital engineering data is the result of a long-term partnership between the two companies, providing product development teams the ability to evaluate the suitability of GF-PP compounds in new designs to address carbon-neutral targets by replacing traditional engineering plastics.

"Our THERMOFIL short glass-fibre reinforced polypropylene compounds offer equivalent performance to traditional engineering plastics while providing a much lower carbon footprint, which makes them highly suitable to meet design challenges that sustainable eMobility brings," said Bruno Pendélio, marketing manager for SPC Europe. "Combining our efforts with Hexagon allows us to support the race towards carbon neutrality by further lightweighting our customers' automotive components, reducing physical material testing and prototyping."

Hexagon conducted a detailed and rigorous testing and physical validation programme with SPC Europe to produce highly accurate multi-scale behavioural models of its THERMOFIL® HP grades and THERMOFIL CIRCLE™ portfolio of recycled PP grades. Each material grade has a model that simulates the materials' mechanical and environmental performance throughout a component's lifecycle. The encrypted proprietary material models can be accessed by SPC Europe customers through Hexagon's Digimat software. Digimat is interoperable with popular computer-aided engineering (CAE) software tools, such as MSC Nastran, Marc, and third-party software, empowering engineers to perform accurate analyses using established digital engineering workflows.

https://hexagon.com/solutions/material-modelling

Media contacts:
Robin Wolstenholme
Global Media Relations and Analyst Relations Manager
Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Division
Phone: +44(0)7407 642190
e-mail: robin.wolstenholme@hexagon.com

Global press office: media.mi@hexagon.com

Léo Porée, Communication officer
Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe
Phone: +33(0)638586320
Email: l.poree@sumika.fr

About Sumika Polymer Compounds
Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe, part of Japanese group Sumitomo Chemical, has been manufacturing thermoplastics for over 40 years and offers a wide range of thermoplastic compounds and polyolefin-based elastomers. We are leader in the field of high-quality polyolefin thermoplastics compounds and elastomers. We help them to pursue their economic development with the current environment needs. Polypropylene (PP) compounds specialist for automotive, white goods and specialized applications, we are recognized for a wide range of products, particularly designed for high performances. In the same way, we supply sustainable plastic compounds for industrial use. We continuously develop new technologies to meet tomorrow's demand. As a member of a global network of Sumika companies in Japan, UK, France, India, Turkey, Poland, USA, China and Thailand, we are a global partner providing local supply and support to our customers around the world.

The mission of our employees is to contribute directly to the sustainable performance of our business partners. Moreover, leader in the field of high-quality polypropylene (PP) compounds. We are well known for a wide range of products, especially designed for high performance: 90% of car manufacturers use our products.

www.sumikaeurope.com

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4,3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
Attachments

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
