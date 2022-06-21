Hexagon : and Fujitsu announce strategic partnership to solve societal challenges for Trusted Society

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and Tokyo, 21 June 2022

Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division and Fujitsu Limited will partner to accelerate the development and promotion of use cases to solve societal challenges and contribute to the realization of the 'Trusted Society' - a sustainable, resilient place where people can live together in peace and prosperity. The partnership was announced today at HxGN LIVE Global 2022, Hexagon's digital technology conference.

Hexagon and Fujitsu will work together to provide joint use cases leveraging digital twin technologies and solutions from both companies, including IoT sensors, data processing, AI analysis and advanced data visualization in the cloud and high-performance computing infrastructure. The partners will deploy these technologies to develop joint solutions that deliver richer information and deeper insights to customers in government, the public sector, transportation and utilities to help reduce emissions, increase safety, optimize operations and more.

"Our goal at Fujitsu is to realize our vision for a 'Trusted Society'," comments Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and vice head of Global Solution Business Group, Fujitsu. "Partnering with Hexagon will allow us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to cities and regions around the world."

"Cities are playing a leading role in solving global challenges, from addressing climate change to eliminating traffic fatalities," says Steven Cost, president, Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. "Our partnership with Fujitsu can help cities put data to work to solve these pressing problems and meet sustainability and safety goals."

The new global partnership builds from the companies' work to solve urban sustainability challenges in Europe, including efforts to better manage and understand the impacts of shared mobility services in Germany, including a project with the City of Munich.