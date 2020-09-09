Log in
Hexagon : appoints Head of Sustainability to further its ESG focus and commitment

09/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the appointment of Maria Luthström as Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, where she will be responsible for driving the company's environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

Luthström joined Hexagon in 2015 as Head of Investor Relations, responsible for engagement and outreach within the financial investment community. Luthström expands her current role with this newly created position, bringing her extensive experience in implementing sustainability reporting standards and leading ESG projects to further develop Hexagon's sustainability strategy, culture, and community engagement.

'ESG is an area of strategic importance for Hexagon. Our size, reach and position not only provide great opportunity, but also carry great responsibility,' says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. 'We believe that a company's sustainability journey is determined both by the role its products and solutions play in the market, as well as its own processes and actions. As an enabler of sustainability, with solutions that improve efficiency, quality and safety across a broad array of industries, we are taking this important next step to support our long-term growth strategy and increase stakeholder value.'

Joining Hexagon's group management team, Luthström will assume the Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations role today, reporting to the President and CEO.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com
Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, media@hexagon.com

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:09:07 UTC
