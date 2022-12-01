Advanced search
    HEXA B   SE0015961909

HEXAGON AB

(HEXA B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:47 2022-12-01 am EST
120.75 SEK   +2.20%
Hexagon : introduces Elements to help engineers design increasingly complex products with system-level modelling
PU
Hexagon & the National Autonomous University of Mexico host academic mining forum with 10 LATAM universities
AQ
Hexagon and Stratasys Unlock 3D-Printed PEKK's Lightweighting Potential for Aerospace Engineers with Simulation
CI
Hexagon : releases latest version of HxGN EAM product to provide comprehensive asset management

12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
Hexagon releases latest version of HxGN EAM product to provide comprehensive asset management
1 December 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - HxGN EAM from Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division today announced the release of HxGN EAM v12, the latest version of the best-in-class, SaaS-based Enterprise Asset Management product. This is EAM's second major release since it was acquired by Hexagon in October 2021.

HxGN EAM v12 offers expanded functionality in all areas of the product. It offers further expansion of the Asset Performance Management (APM) module with Root Cause Analysis (RCA) features, enables calculation and visualization of Asset Investment Planning (AIP) with EcoSys™ and adds increased capability to HxGN EAM Digital Work Mobile.

"We're confident that this new version of HxGN EAM will drastically reduce the impact of failure events," said Peter Bynarowicz, Product Manager, Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. "Our new RCA system allows customers to analyze incidents, diagnose equipment failures and apply findings to equipment RCM models for future prevention. It's one of the first holistic embedded RCA systems available on the market."

The AIP improvements are also at the core of the value-add of v12. A graphical interface is now available and enables powerful visualization of where money is currently being spent and where investments should be focused in the future. The new Constraint Optimizer engine also calculates the required funding needed to reach the desired conditions for selected assets.

Users can view investment planning results within EcoSys for comparison of multiple investment scenarios. These AIP improvements ensure critical assets have adequate funding to meet Level of Service and State of Good Repair requirements and gain long-term views of capital investment plans.

The latest version also adds several components to the Digital Work mobile platform, allowing utilization of custom tabs to access external links configured within different records. Capture Calibration readings with increased control over the precision of the measurement, and you can now record and perform RCA cases directly from mobile devices.

"Our cloud-first mentality was absolutely key to developing and delivering HxGN EAM v12. We have a patented, cloud-based solver that adds a lot of intelligence to our product and delivers immense value to our customers," Bynarowicz said. "HxGN EAM v12 includes more than 150 enhancements. Not many products in the field are including that many improvements, that quickly and doing it in a non-disruptive way. We're really proud of this solution and feel confident it will fulfill the needs of current and future customers."

For further information, please contact:
Jerry Felts, Influencer Relations Specialist/Global Communications Manager
Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division
Tel: +1.256.730.3074
Email: jerry.felts@hexagon.com

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4,3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
Media Enquiries
Jerry Felts
Influencer Relations Specialist/Global Communications Manager
Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division
Email iconThe Email ampersand iconPhone iconA touch screen phone with a circle home button icon
Email me+1.256.730.3074

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
