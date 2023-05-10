Advanced search
    HEXA B   SE0015961909

HEXAGON AB

(HEXA B)
2023-05-10
114.75 SEK   -0.26%
12:51pHexagon : to create Spain's first digital twin for Campo de Cartagena
PU
05/03Hexagon : Leica Geosystems introduces the next evolution in smart, autonomous mobile mapping
PU
05/03HEXAGON AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Hexagon : to create Spain's first digital twin for Campo de Cartagena

05/10/2023
Hexagon to create Spain's first digital twin for Campo de Cartagena

10 May 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., 10 May 2023

Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division is working with Spanish authorities to protect residents and the environment through a digital twin of Campo de Cartagena.

TRAGSATEC, a state-owned company focused on environmental protection, selected Hexagon to deliver Spain's first digital twin. It will provide authorities with a web-based 3D platform to simulate potential environmental issues that could affect the Campo de Cartagena region and the Menor Sea, a coastal saltwater lagoon.

The digital twin will allow the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) to make visual comparisons of changes to water, vegetation and the built environment over time and run simulations to predict and prevent disasters, including flooding, pollution and the effects of climate change. For example, by leveraging air quality sensors, officials could use the digital twin to identify "hot spots" where air pollution has concentrated and model mitigation options, such as planting trees.

"Hexagon's digital twin technology will help us track and model the impact of urban growth, industry and agriculture on the Menor Sea basin," said Sergio Molina Blazquez, head of the Photogrammetry and Topography Department at TRAGSATEC. "By visualizing and analyzing data, we can determine areas of concern and mitigation options to improve the health of the local environment and population."

The digital twin is being built on Hexagon's Luciad platform and will be operational before the end of 2023. LuciadFusion will connect, manage and publish the large volumes of data pertaining to Campo de Cartagena and the Menor Sea, while LuciadRIA will power the web-based user interface for visualizing and analyzing the data in 3D.

"With Hexagon's technology, officials can make more informed decisions that improve the quality of life for residents and enhance environmental sustainability and resilience," said Mladen Stojic, president of government, transportation and defense, Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. "TRAGSATEC's forward-thinking use of digital twin technology for environmental protection of the Menor Sea area can be replicated across Spain."

Visit the Hexagon website to learn more about the Luciad portfolio.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world's critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Hexagon AB published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:50:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
