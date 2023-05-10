Hexagon : to create Spain's first digital twin for Campo de Cartagena

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., 10 May 2023

Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division is working with Spanish authorities to protect residents and the environment through a digital twin of Campo de Cartagena.

TRAGSATEC, a state-owned company focused on environmental protection, selected Hexagon to deliver Spain's first digital twin. It will provide authorities with a web-based 3D platform to simulate potential environmental issues that could affect the Campo de Cartagena region and the Menor Sea, a coastal saltwater lagoon.

The digital twin will allow the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) to make visual comparisons of changes to water, vegetation and the built environment over time and run simulations to predict and prevent disasters, including flooding, pollution and the effects of climate change. For example, by leveraging air quality sensors, officials could use the digital twin to identify "hot spots" where air pollution has concentrated and model mitigation options, such as planting trees.

"Hexagon's digital twin technology will help us track and model the impact of urban growth, industry and agriculture on the Menor Sea basin," said Sergio Molina Blazquez, head of the Photogrammetry and Topography Department at TRAGSATEC. "By visualizing and analyzing data, we can determine areas of concern and mitigation options to improve the health of the local environment and population."

The digital twin is being built on Hexagon's Luciad platform and will be operational before the end of 2023. LuciadFusion will connect, manage and publish the large volumes of data pertaining to Campo de Cartagena and the Menor Sea, while LuciadRIA will power the web-based user interface for visualizing and analyzing the data in 3D.

"With Hexagon's technology, officials can make more informed decisions that improve the quality of life for residents and enhance environmental sustainability and resilience," said Mladen Stojic, president of government, transportation and defense, Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. "TRAGSATEC's forward-thinking use of digital twin technology for environmental protection of the Menor Sea area can be replicated across Spain."

