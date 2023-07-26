More about the company
Hexagon AB specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment and information systems for geospatial and industrial applications. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- metrology systems (51%): stationary and portable measuring equipment, coordinate measuring machines, laser plotters and scanners, etc. The group also offers computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering software. Net sales break down by market especially into electronics and manufacturing industry (32.6%), energy (23.8%), automotive industry (17.6%), aeronautics and defense (10%);
- geospatial solutions (49%): sensors, laser scanners, GPS systems, motorized air vehicles, mobile mapping systems, satellite geolocation systems, etc. The products are intended especially for the sectors of inspection (37.9% of turnover), construction and infrastructure (25.9%), natural resources (15.8%), defense (7.3%) and security public (6.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (34.2%), Americas (38.6%) and Asia (27.2%).