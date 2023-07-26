Hexagon AB specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment and information systems for geospatial and industrial applications. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - metrology systems (51%): stationary and portable measuring equipment, coordinate measuring machines, laser plotters and scanners, etc. The group also offers computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering software. Net sales break down by market especially into electronics and manufacturing industry (32.6%), energy (23.8%), automotive industry (17.6%), aeronautics and defense (10%); - geospatial solutions (49%): sensors, laser scanners, GPS systems, motorized air vehicles, mobile mapping systems, satellite geolocation systems, etc. The products are intended especially for the sectors of inspection (37.9% of turnover), construction and infrastructure (25.9%), natural resources (15.8%), defense (7.3%) and security public (6.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (34.2%), Americas (38.6%) and Asia (27.2%).