(Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon reported on Thursday a bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit, citing good momentum in its software portfolio.

"In the face of an uncertain global economy, we benefit from an increasingly resilient business, fuelled by growing software and recurring revenues, and investments focused on structurally attractive markets and industries," CEO Paolo Guglielmini said in a statement.

The company said adjusted operating profit excluding capital gains on shares in group companies and adjustments for the October-December period stood at 438.4 million euros ($473.25 million) against a year-ago 418 million, above the 417.3 million euros expected by analysts in an LSEG poll.

Hexagon's sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design, as well as in infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

The company proposed a dividend of 0.13 euros per share for 2023, up from 0.12 euros the previous year.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak; editing by Terje Solsvik, Louise Rasmussen)