Hexagon Agility receives new order from Certarus for Mobile Pipeline® modules

2 May 2023: In March 2021, Hexagon Agility signed a multi-year agreement with Certarus Ltd, North America's leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply distribution modules for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and helium applications.

Under this agreement, Hexagon Agility has received an order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN 4 modules. The order represents an estimated total value of USD 4.2 million (approx. NOK 45 million).

The new modules will be used by Certarus to transport low carbon CNG for use in hard-to-abate industrial applications; provide critical utility support during demand peaks and pipeline maintenance outages; connect RNG production projects to natural gas sales pipelines; and connect the production of helium to distribution networks and end-use customers.

About the market

As a leader in the industry, Certarus enables customers without pipeline access to transition to lower carbon CNG and adopt clean RNG rapidly driving the decarbonization of industrial and fleet operations.

Recurring helium shortages in recent years have driven new helium exploration and production, especially in the United States and Canada. Hexagon Agility's high-capacity Type 4 composite trailers deliver large payloads to allow Mobile Pipeline® operators like Certarus to provide the most cost-effective and scalable solution for long-haul applications.

Timing

Deliveries of the modules are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com





About Certarus

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated CNG, RNG, and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission energy distribution. Learn more at www.certarus.com



About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs.

Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn