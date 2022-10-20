Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Composites ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:02 2022-10-20 am EDT
22.38 NOK   -1.84%
02:30aHexagon Composites Asa : Invitation to third quarter 2022 results
AQ
10/18Hexagon Composites Unit Wins $2 Million Contract for Requalification of Gas Cylinders
MT
10/18Hexagon Digital Wave signs long term agreement with Certarus using Modal Acoustic Emission technology to requalify Type-4 cylinders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2022 results

10/20/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 October 2022: Hexagon Composites ASA's third quarter results 2022 will be released on 3 November 2022 at 07:00 am CET.

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning. The presentation will be held at the DEG8 building, in Dronning Eufemias gt. 8, Oslo.

If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221103_11/


For further information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


All news about HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
02:30aHexagon Composites Asa : Invitation to third quarter 2022 results
AQ
10/18Hexagon Composites Unit Wins $2 Million Contract for Requalification of Gas Cylinders
MT
10/18Hexagon Digital Wave signs long term agreement with Certarus using Modal Acoustic Emiss..
GL
10/18Hexagon Digital Wave signs long term agreement with Certarus using Modal Acoustic Emiss..
AQ
10/18Hexagon Purus Asa : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2022 results
GL
10/18Hexagon Purus Asa : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2022 results
AQ
10/17Hexagon Digital Wave Signs Long Term Agreement with Certarus Using Modal Acoustic Emiss..
CI
10/17Hexagon Composites Unit Wins $27 Million Gas Fuel Systems Order in North America
MT
10/17Hexagon Agility receives orders from major heavy-duty fleet in North America
GL
10/17Hexagon Agility receives orders from major heavy-duty fleet in North America
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 686 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2022 -429 M -40,4 M -40,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 479 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 581 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,80 NOK
Average target price 36,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-27.79%432
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.42%47 168
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.52%34 277
FANUC CORPORATION-15.98%26 261
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.47%21 926
SANDVIK AB-29.55%19 078