Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

10 June 2022: Skjalg Sylte Stavheim, President Hexagon Ragasco has on 10 June 2022 sold 18,000 shares at an average price per share of NOK 31,65. The sale is primarily to settle the tax obligation resulting from the performance share units awarded in February 2022. After the transaction, Skjalg Sylte Stavheim holds 155,631 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment