Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hexagon Composites ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:39 2022-08-29 am EDT
28.36 NOK   -1.18%
09:23aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Provisional award of RSUs
AQ
09:22aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – Provisional award of RSUs
GL
08/19Hexagon Digital Signs Testing Service Deal With US-Based NG Advantage
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – Provisional award of RSUs

08/29/2022 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 August 2022: The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon Composites" or the "Company") has decided to provisionally award up to 175,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under a Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP) to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders.

The RSU allocation is in accordance with the Board of Director's compensation policy for the executive management. This policy is described in the Company's Guidelines for remuneration of executive management as approved at the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021.

The RSUs are non-transferable and will vest on 29 August 2025 given that the participants are still rendering services to the company throughout the period from Grant date to Vesting date. Each vested RSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10.

The total number of outstanding restricted share units and PSUs are now 383,852 and provisionally 5,028,864 respectively. Of the maximum 175,000 provisionally awarded RSUs, maximum 10,000 RSUs will provisionally be awarded to primary insiders.

Further details of the primary insider's transaction pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


All news about HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
09:23aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Provisional award of RSUs
AQ
09:22aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – Provisional award of RSUs
GL
08/19Hexagon Digital Signs Testing Service Deal With US-Based NG Advantage
MT
08/19Hexagon Digital Wave signs testing service agreement with NG Advantage Ltd - using Moda..
AQ
08/19Hexagon Digital Wave signs testing service agreement with NG Advantage Ltd – usin..
GL
08/19Hexagon Digital Wave signs testing service agreement with NG Advantage Ltd – usin..
AQ
08/19Hexagon Composites Announces Hexagon Digital Wave Signs Testing Service Agreement with ..
CI
08/19HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Environment, Health and Safety Policy
PU
08/11Hexagon Composites ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Hexagon Composites ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 744 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2022 -349 M -35,9 M -35,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 475 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 767 M 594 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,70 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-12.34%594
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.73%49 301
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.18%35 465
FANUC CORPORATION-4.66%32 402
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.37%23 091
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.14%23 022