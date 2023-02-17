Advanced search
    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:22 2023-02-17 am EST
36.12 NOK   +3.20%
Hexagon Composites Asa : Mandatory notification of trade - provisional award of PSUs
GL
Hexagon Composites Appoints New COO
MT
Hexagon Composites appoints Hans Peter Havdal as Chief Operating Officer (COO), resigns post as board member
GL
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - provisional award of PSUs

02/17/2023 | 10:49am EST
17 February 2023: The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon Composites" or the "Company") has resolved to provisionally award up to 3,085,146 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to executives. The PSU allocation is in accordance with the Board of Director's compensation policy for the executive management. This policy is described in the Company's Guidelines for remuneration of executive management as approved at the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021. The PSUs are non-transferable and will vest on 31 March 2026 subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions.


The actual number of PSUs to be allocated will depend on 2025 financial performance in addition to the development of market cap of the Company from award up to vesting. The number PSUs will attain minimum zero and maximum 3,085,146. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10. The total number of outstanding restricted share units and PSUs are now 334,500 and provisionally 6,056,220 respectively. Of the maximum 3,085,146 provisionally awarded PSUs, maximum 965,004 PSUs will provisionally be awarded to primary insiders.

Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For additional information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 4 827 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 -373 M -36,4 M -36,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 032 M 687 M 687 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 55,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Kristine Landmark Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA27.74%687
ATLAS COPCO AB2.42%56 645
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION24.11%45 475
FANUC CORPORATION16.01%32 718
SANDVIK AB16.40%26 382
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.93%24 244