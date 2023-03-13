Advanced search
Hexagon Composites ASA - Share buyback program completed

03/13/2023 | 05:38pm GMT
13 March 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 2 March 2023, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has purchased 350,000 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 39.00 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 2 March 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 2 March 2023 up to and including 30 March 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to 350,000 shares

Following the transactions, the Company owns 1,000,418 of its own shares, which represents 0.5% of the total shares.


For additional information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 4 827 M 456 M 378 M
Net income 2022 -373 M -35,2 M -29,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 124 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 729 M 730 M 605 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,46 NOK
Average target price 40,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Erik Engeset Chief Executive Officer
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Richard Rashilla Senior VIce President-Research & Development
Kristine Landmark Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA40.37%730
ATLAS COPCO AB0.00%54 533
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.31%43 414
FANUC CORPORATION21.65%34 071
SANDVIK AB10.40%24 468
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.26%22 753