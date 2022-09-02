Hexagon Composites : Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Policy on Diversity and Inclusion
The Hexagon Group ("Hexagon") is committed to workplace diversity, ensuring equal opportunities for all and fostering a culture of inclusion. Our core values - integrity and drive - support this mission and ensure accountability for our actions. Diversity is essential to our business, enabling better decision-making and increased value creation. At Hexagon, we respect and embrace different cultures, languages, customs, competencies, and ways of experiencing the world. We take pride in the uniqueness of our workforce, employing individuals of more than 30 different nationalities. We subscribe to the idea that our greatest asset is our people, and we strive to maintain the highest level of diversity and inclusion within all levels of our organization.
Our continued success depends on our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop a diverse and highly skilled group of employees. We recognize the importance of each individual's perspective and appreciate each individual's contribution to Hexagon.
Diversity and inclusion is embedded in the Hexagon Way: Our vision, our values and our leadership principles promote diversity from the inside out. This Policy on Diversity and Inclusion ("Policy") sets forth Hexagon's approach to diversity and inclusion, supporting our development of a more innovative and advanced Hexagon.
Hexagon expects every member of Hexagon to abide by the principles set forth in this Policy, including all employees, managers and consultants of Hexagon's subsidiaries and affiliates.
Hexagon shall:
-
Promote and build a diverse workforce
-
Foster a culture of inclusion by respecting the dignity of all people from all backgrounds
-
Embrace the benefits of diversity and inclusion so that employees use their unique experiences to create a better and more equitable work environment
-
Identify and address systemic barriers that could hinder employees from reaching their full potential
-
Conduct our business in accordance with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention on Discrimination and other internationally recognized standards
Accountability:
All employees shall be treated in a nondiscriminatory manner with regard to, for example, wages, benefits, hiring procedures, race, religion, gender, age, education, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation. We respect and value every employee as an integral member of Hexagon. We are committed to support and develop all employees personally and professionally.
The work environment shall be free from any form of harassment or bullying. We understand that our company is only as successful as every member of our team.
Employee Responsibilities:
All Hexagon employees are expected to demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion through purposeful actions every day, including as follows:
-
Make diversity and inclusion a priority
-
Create an inclusive environment that is free from discrimination, harassment and bullying
-
Abide by the spirit of this Policy in day-to-day activities in an equitable way
-
Create a working atmosphere where employees feel respected, heard and valued for their differences and viewpoints
-
Take appropriate action to address behavior that is inconsistent with this Policy and Hexagon's principles of diversity and inclusion
-
Focus on conscious inclusion to drive diversity, equity and belonging
-
Contribute to and promote company initiatives that focus on diversity and inclusion
Leadership Responsibilities
Additionally, individuals in leadership are responsible for specific diversity and inclusion activities and for achieving measurable outcomes as part of their job performance. These responsibilities include the following:
-
Lead by example
-
Demonstrate inclusive and respectful behavior in the work environment and all work-related activities
-
Ensure that employment-related decisions are free from discrimination
-
Set goals to foster diverse representation among teams
-
Engage in conscious inclusion and other behaviors that promote equity
-
Strive to recruit a broad pool of talent to create a diverse workforce
-
Display inclusive leadership behaviors valuing all perspectives and listen to diverse points of view
-
Cultivate a culture that inspires respect for all employees, customers, vendors, contractors and others in the work environment
Initiatives:
Hexagon shall:
-
Develop diversity and inclusion training programs
-
Define and develop data to measure, track and promote continuous diversity and inclusion improvements
-
Encourage all employees to support all Hexagon diversity and inclusion initiatives and goals
Please visit Hexagon | Sustainability (hexagongroup.com)for further information regarding diversity and inclusion initiatives at Hexagon.
Reporting Inappropriate Conduct: Report violations of this Policy, including any abuse or misconduct, to a Hexagon compliance representative, HR representative, or via Hexagon's whistleblower channel