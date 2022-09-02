Hexagon Composites : Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Policy on Diversity and Inclusion

The Hexagon Group ("Hexagon") is committed to workplace diversity, ensuring equal opportunities for all and fostering a culture of inclusion. Our core values - integrity and drive - support this mission and ensure accountability for our actions. Diversity is essential to our business, enabling better decision-making and increased value creation. At Hexagon, we respect and embrace different cultures, languages, customs, competencies, and ways of experiencing the world. We take pride in the uniqueness of our workforce, employing individuals of more than 30 different nationalities. We subscribe to the idea that our greatest asset is our people, and we strive to maintain the highest level of diversity and inclusion within all levels of our organization.

Our continued success depends on our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop a diverse and highly skilled group of employees. We recognize the importance of each individual's perspective and appreciate each individual's contribution to Hexagon.

Diversity and inclusion is embedded in the Hexagon Way: Our vision, our values and our leadership principles promote diversity from the inside out. This Policy on Diversity and Inclusion ("Policy") sets forth Hexagon's approach to diversity and inclusion, supporting our development of a more innovative and advanced Hexagon.

Hexagon expects every member of Hexagon to abide by the principles set forth in this Policy, including all employees, managers and consultants of Hexagon's subsidiaries and affiliates.

Hexagon shall:

Promote and build a diverse workforce

Foster a culture of inclusion by respecting the dignity of all people from all backgrounds

Embrace the benefits of diversity and inclusion so that employees use their unique experiences to create a better and more equitable work environment

Identify and address systemic barriers that could hinder employees from reaching their full potential

Conduct our business in accordance with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention on Discrimination and other internationally recognized standards

Accountability:

All employees shall be treated in a nondiscriminatory manner with regard to, for example, wages, benefits, hiring procedures, race, religion, gender, age, education, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation. We respect and value every employee as an integral member of Hexagon. We are committed to support and develop all employees personally and professionally.