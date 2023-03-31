Hexagon Composites : GRI index 2022

Advanced search
GRI index 2022

03/31/2023
GRI index 2022

Global reporting Initiative (GRI) is a independent international standards organisation which has developed the world's most widely used framework for sustainability reporting. The GRI guidelines consist of reporting principles, aspects and indicators that organizations can use to disclose information related to economic, environmental and social performance. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option.

The table below shows Hexagon reporting relative to the GRI Standards guidelines in the Annual and Sustainability report 2022.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

External

GRI §

Description

assuranceComment

Pages in report

Omied information & reasonExplanation to address omission

Organisational proﬁle

GRI 1: FoundationRequirement 7: Publish a GRI content indexThis document

2021

GRI 1: FoundationRequirement 8: Provide a statement of use

p. 45

2021

2-1

Organizational details

p. 7

2-2

Entities included in the organization's sustainability reportingAll entities above 50% ownership

p. 141-142

2-3

Reporting period, frequency and contact point

This document. Contact on p. 176

2-4

Restatements of information

p. 60-61

2-5

External assurance

2-6

Activities , value chain and other business relationships

2-7

Employees

2-8

Workers who are not employees

2-9

Governance structure and composition

2-10

Nomination and selectinof highest governance bodyThe indicators marked with (symbol)in the column External assurance in the Topic-Speciﬁc Standards table on the next p. were externally assured by EY

a) p 6-7, b) p. 7, p. 15-18

p. 71

p. 46 and hps:// hexagongroup.com/investors/ corporate-governance

2-10 a-b) Nominated by Hexagon's Nomination commiee and elected by the annual genereal meeting. Independence, diveristy, shareholders and competencies are evaluated by the Nomination Commiee. hps://hexagongroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/nomination-commieehps://hexagongroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/ nomination-commiee

b) ii-iii, c) d)

2-7b-11-iii, 2-7b-vNot included in our 2022 reporting. We aim to provide this information in our 2023 report

2-7 b -iii not applicable to Hexagon, 2-7b-v and 2-7 b-ii Hexagon currently does track this data. We seek to improve our reporting processesi in 2023.

2-8

Hexagon does not currently track data all details on workers who are not employees. We seek to improve our reporting practices moving forward.

2-11 2-12

Role of highest governance body in overseeing the management of impactsChair of highest governance body

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

2-14

Role of highest governance body in sustainability reporting

2-15

Conﬂicts of interest

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

2-17

Collective knowledge of highest governance bodyThe Board of Directors works with the Chief Executive Oﬃcer and external auditors to ensure that the Group is managed in accordance with its corporate objectives, values and ethical guidelines. The Board has an annual plan with particular emphasis on objectives, strategy and implementation and submits an evaluation of its work to the nomination commiee annually.

Corporate Governance report 2022 -hps://hexagongroup.com/investors/corporate-governanceClear guidelines require board members and executive management to notify the Board of any signiﬁcant direct or indirect interest in transactions executed by the company. These guidelines are incorporated into the Board's instructions and instructions for the Chief Executive Oﬃcer. These instructions state how agreements with related parties are handled, including whether an independent valuation must be obtained. The board of directors will present any such agreements in the board of directors' report.

Hexagon's sustainability report is reviewed and approved by Hexagon's board of directors

p. 37 in Hexagon's annual reportCorporate Governance report 2022 -hps://hexagongroup.com/investors/corporate-governance

p. 46-47

Hexagon's Corporate Governance report, b.i,ii,iii) hexagongroup.com/ investors, hps://hexagongroup. com/board-of-directors, b.iv - transactions of highest governance bodies and their related parties are communicated as part of our continuos obligations on Oslo Stock Exchange

Concerns raised through Hexagon's whistleblowing channel is communicated to the Board of Directors through regular updates to the board. 9 concerns were raised in 2022. See page 75-76 for mor e information.

2-11 b) not applicableb) i-ii, c)

Hexagon aim to provide this information in 2023.

2-17

Not part of Hexagon's processes in 2022.

2-18

Evaluation of performance of the highest governance body

2-19 2-20

Process to determine remunerationRemuneration policies

2-21

Annual compensation ratio

2-22

Statement on sustainable development strategy

2-23

Policy commitments

2-24 2-25

Processes to remediate negative impactsEmbedding policy commitments

2-26

Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

2-27

Compliance with laws and regulationsHexagon's remuneration policy

hexagongroup.com

a) Corporate Governance report 2022 -hps://hexagongroup.com/investors/corporate-governance. b) Voted in the annual general meeting, overview of votes available in Minutes of AGM,hps://hexagongroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/ annual-general-meeting

p. 9-11

p. 75 -77 and hps://hexagongroup. com/sustainability/esg-resources

p.74-76

p. 75-76 and hps://hexagongroup. com/sustainability/whistleblowingReports from our employees and stakeholders are our most important mechanism to uncovering and understanding when things are not as they should be at Hexagon.

No instances of non-compliance in 2022. This report and Annual reporthps://hexagongroup.com/sustainability/whistleblowing

2-18

2-21 a-c)Not part of Hexagon's processes in 2022.

Data not available. We will seek to establish this for 2023 reporting

2-28

Membership of associations

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

3-1

Process to determine material topics

3-2

List of material topicsHydrogen council, NGVA Europe, NGVAmerica, WLPGA, hydrogen.no, Europe Liquid gas Europe, European Biogas Associationp. 51

Information not available

p. 49

p. 49

2-30

Hexagon seek to provide this information in 2023 reporting

